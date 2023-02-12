NOW: Rihanna performs in the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna's highly anticipated Super Bowl performance is underway.
The superstar singer told Apple Music on Thursday that she's going to try to maximize her 13-minute show and celebrate her music catalog.
“Trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes” has proven to be “difficult,” she said.
“Some songs we had to lose because of that and, and that’s going to be OK,” Rihanna continued. “But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”
Rihanna’s last album, “Anti,” released in 2016. She has not toured since the concerts accompanying that project's release.
1 hr 9 min ago
Eagles end the half with an impressive scoring drive
After getting the ball back with less than two minutes on the clock, Philly added to its lead going into halftime.
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott converted a 35-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10.
The Chiefs will get the ball after winning the coin toss and deferring to receive the kick in the second half.
Eagles lead the Chiefs 24-14.
1 hr 17 min ago
Patrick Mahomes limps off
Late in the second quarter, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped off the field after being tackled around the legs. He looked to be in some pain on the sideline.
Earlier in the playoffs, Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If the league MVP isn't at full strength for the rest of this game, it will be a tall order to keep up with the Eagles offense, which is clicking on all cylinders.
1 hr 22 min ago
Damar Hamlin and LeBron James are mingling at the Super Bowl
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweeted a picture of him posing with basketball superstar LeBron James during Super Bowl LVII.
Earlier, Hamlin was honored along with medical personnel from Cincinnati, Ohio, who treated him after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' game against the host Cincinnati Bengals last month.
James met with Hamlin and the team of first responders ahead of the game.
When Hamm got a call from his commercial agent about a Hellmann’s Super Bowl ad, the actor agreed to appear in the spot, he said, because the company’s message was to encourage “viewers to get creative in the kitchen” and limit food waste.
It meant a day’s work alongside Brie Larson and Pete Davidson.
Hamm in the ad plays the ham in a ham and brie sandwich, while Larson plays the brie, of course. Davidson plays a hungry guy opening his fridge.
“I’ve been saddled with the last name Hamm since I came into existence,” Hamm told CNN in a recent interview. “It’s always been an easy go-to for making fun of myself. But having Pete actually ingest me was a completely different kettle of fish, I’m mixing metaphors left and right here, but it was super fun.”
Hamm said he was drawn to the campaign’s aim to reduce food waste based on what he observed working in the restaurant industry for many years while pursuing an acting career.
“Seeing how much food actually gets wasted in a day is kind of heartbreaking,” Hamm said. “We have a very weird relationship with food storage and food purchasing and the result is the tremendous amount of food waste, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.”
Hamm, who also does voiceover work for other brands, said he looks for projects he can “either have fun with or that is meaningful in some way to me.”
“Having played a fictional advertising executive for many years, I have a certain amount of respect for the game,” he added.
The “Mad Men” star said he enjoyed collaborating with Davidson and Larson.
“I know Pete quite well, and he’s a lovely guy,” he said, adding that he’s been a fan of Larson and her work “for a long time.”
Hamm said he'll be watching Sunday’s game from Canada, and he has a vested interest, because Kansas City is his team.
“But I mostly just tune in for the commercials,” he quipped.
1 hr 32 min ago
Eagles take the lead 21-14
After the Chiefs tied it up on a fumble recovery for a touchdown, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts marched his team down the field to score.
On 4th down and 2 inside the 10-yard line, Hurts got the Chiefs to jump offside to give the Eagles 1st and goal. On the next play, the Eagles QB scored his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Chiefs 14-21 Eagles in the second quarter.
1 hr 39 min ago
Analysis: This year’s Super Bowl halftime show is sure to score, thanks to Rihanna
Sorry, but I am not a major football fan, so you will have to look someplace else for those details (Editor's note: Like here, in this live story, dear reader).
But when it comes to Rihanna, I’ve got you.
She’s the featured performer for the halftime show this year and given that we still don’t have a new album from her seven years after she released “Anti,” I plan on treating this like a concert.
When Rihanna posted a Super Bowl teaser last month, she gave us what has come to be her brand: fashion, hit songs and cheekiness — as she struts towards the camera, a montage of audio snippets play bemoaning the lack of new music from her. The ad then features a clip from her 2016 song, “Needed Me” in which she sings, “You needed me.” I’m not disputing that!
I’m ready for all of the classics — and any of the surprises she wants to bring. There is the opportunity for her to give us one of the greatest halftime shows ever.
One thing to talk about:
Speaking of the greatest, let me stir up some mess by ranking the four best halftime shows of years past.
This is my totally subjective opinion and in no particular order:
Bruno Mars brought it in 2014 at Super Bowl XLVIII. That should be a shock to no one, of course, given that he’s been performing since he was a child, and as an Elvis impersonator no less. He just keeps getting better. His halftime show was high-energy and even brought out the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. (This is not to be confused with Super Bowl 50 in 2016, when he and Beyoncé appeared as featured performers alongside Coldplay.)
Beyoncé reigned supreme at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, and gave us all what we craved by bringing the other members of Destiny’s Child too. Let’s not forget their entrances as they literally popped up on stage. Here’s where I both beg for a Destiny’s Child reunion and lament that I have not yet secured my “Renaissance” tour tickets. But I digress. Queen Bey only delivers the best of the best and her halftime show was no different.
Michael Jackson performed during Super Bowl XXVII in 1993, and the reaction was exactly what one would expect given he was the biggest superstar in the world at the time. His appearance came two years after New Kids on the Block performed during halftime, marking a departure from what had most often been marching bands offering the entertainment in previous years.Jackson’s performance was meant to increase interest in the halftime show concept and it definitely set the bar.
Prince and ofcourse, it rained on the man who blessed us with “Purple Rain.” He took on the halftime show at Super Bowl XLI in 2007, he brought the house down with his musicality and hits. I’ve said it so many times before, but there will never be another Prince and I will forever miss him. I’m sure this doesn’t shock you given that this newsletter is named Pop Life.
1 hr 44 min ago
Killer turnover: Chiefs scoop up a Jalen Hurts fumble and take it to the house
The Eagles quarterback put the ball on the turf and Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton took the fumble recovery all the way to the end zone.
Chiefs touchdown. We're all tied up again!
Chiefs 14-14 Eagles
1 hr 52 min ago
Huge play! Jalen Hurts heaves it downfield to A.J. Brown for the touchdown
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts launched one down the field to find star receiver A.J. Brown on a 45-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagles have taken the lead 14-7 on the first play of the second quarter.