Ewan McGregor stars in Expedia's Super Bowl ad

Actor Ewan McGregor, best known for his portrayal as Obi Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars," starred in travel website Expedia's Super Bowl advertisement.
The ad starts off with McGregor indirectly referencing the marketing of "stuff," and focuses on how experiences better.
"Do you think any of us will look back in our lives and regret the things we didn't buy or the places we didn't go?" McGregor asks.
Watch the ad here:
26 min ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek play Greek gods in BMW's Super Bowl ad
BMW's Super Bowl advertisement aired and it featured former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and actress Salma Hayek.
The ad played off of Greek mythology, Schwarzenegger playing Zeus and Hayek as the goddess Hera, promoting BMW's latest electric car, the BMW iX.
Watch the the full ad here:
20 min ago
Stafford connects with OBJ as Rams strike first
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. opens the scoring.
After the extra point, the Rams lead 7-0 two-thirds through the first quarter.
The drive was also highlighted by a 3rd down, 20-yard completion from Stafford to his favorite target, wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
39 min ago
Rams, Bengals come up empty on first possessions
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
On the first possession of the Super Bowl, the Rams picked up one first down before the drive stalled. The Bengals offense was equally ineffective, going for it on 4th down and failing to convert.
The Rams now have the ball.
42 min ago
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helped get Super Bowl LVI underway
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just marked the start of Super Bowl LVI, introducing the Rams and the Bengals ahead of the start of the game.
The Bengals won the coin toss and deferred to the second half of the game.
"It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players. Who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts and pride and legacy on this hallow field because that's what champions do. Ladies and gentlemen it is my honor to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl," Johnson said.
50 min ago
The Super Bowl kicks off!
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Super Bowl LVI is officially underway!
The Bengals won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Rams will get the ball first.
1 hr 14 min ago
The Super Bowl is starting soon. Here's what to expect from the halftime show.
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show.
This is the first time that the Super Bowl halftime show will feature hip hop artists as the main act.
Ahead of their performance, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige spoke at a news conference and said the time has come for hip hop to take center stage.
"This is what it's about. This is what hip hop and the NFL is supposed to be about: representing about a change, about moving forward, so we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hop hop because we know there are a lot of people who won't [have] hip hop on stage," Snoop Dogg said in part.
Dr. Dre echoed his comments, saying, "We're gonna open more doors for hip hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands this is what it should have been a long time ago. We're gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans."
He added, "This should have happened a long time ago as far as hip hop [goes]. Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it's crazy it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. We're going to do a fantastic show and we're going to do it so big that they can't deny us in the future."
The NFL revealed the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with former coach Dick Vermeil, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, and safety Leroy Butler headlining the group.
1 hr 23 min ago
What will tonight's score be? Super Bowl scores have been getting tighter over the years.
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
The Rams are about 5-point favorites in this game in an average of Vegas odds and statistical models. That's a fairly close line, especially given that the game is taking place in the Rams home stadium.
The idea of a close Super Bowl would have been foreign to those who watched the game last century. The median final margin was 15.5 points. In fact, pretty much every Super Bowl of the 1990s was a blowout with a few exceptions.
This century, however, the margins have gotten tighter. The median final margin has been just 8 points — or within a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Even for those without a rooting interest, we can all hope for a close game.