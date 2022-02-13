Sports
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Super Bowl LVI: The Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

By Jason Kurtz, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury, Karl de Vries and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:27 p.m. ET, February 13, 2022
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
18 min ago

Ewan McGregor stars in Expedia's Super Bowl ad

Actor Ewan McGregor, best known for his portrayal as Obi Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars," starred in travel website Expedia's Super Bowl advertisement.

The ad starts off with McGregor indirectly referencing the marketing of "stuff," and focuses on how experiences better.

"Do you think any of us will look back in our lives and regret the things we didn't buy or the places we didn't go?" McGregor asks.

Watch the ad here:

26 min ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek play Greek gods in BMW's Super Bowl ad

BMW's Super Bowl advertisement aired and it featured former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and actress Salma Hayek.

The ad played off of Greek mythology, Schwarzenegger playing Zeus and Hayek as the goddess Hera, promoting BMW's latest electric car, the BMW iX.

Watch the the full ad here:

20 min ago

Stafford connects with OBJ as Rams strike first

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches the first touchdown of the game.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches the first touchdown of the game. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. opens the scoring.

After the extra point, the Rams lead 7-0 two-thirds through the first quarter.

The drive was also highlighted by a 3rd down, 20-yard completion from Stafford to his favorite target, wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

39 min ago

Rams, Bengals come up empty on first possessions

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow holds the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow holds the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

On the first possession of the Super Bowl, the Rams picked up one first down before the drive stalled. The Bengals offense was equally ineffective, going for it on 4th down and failing to convert.

The Rams now have the ball.

42 min ago

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helped get Super Bowl LVI underway

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduces the two teams before kick off.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduces the two teams before kick off. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just marked the start of Super Bowl LVI, introducing the Rams and the Bengals ahead of the start of the game.

The Bengals won the coin toss and deferred to the second half of the game.

"It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players. Who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts and pride and legacy on this hallow field because that's what champions do. Ladies and gentlemen it is my honor to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl," Johnson said.
50 min ago

The Super Bowl kicks off!

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Tennis great Billie Jean King does the coin toss prior to kick off.
Tennis great Billie Jean King does the coin toss prior to kick off. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Super Bowl LVI is officially underway!

The Bengals won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Rams will get the ball first.

1 hr 14 min ago

The Super Bowl is starting soon. Here's what to expect from the halftime show.

From CNN's Chloe Melas

From left, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. 
From left, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.  (Getty Images)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

This is the first time that the Super Bowl halftime show will feature hip hop artists as the main act.

Ahead of their performance, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige spoke at a news conference and said the time has come for hip hop to take center stage.

"This is what it's about. This is what hip hop and the NFL is supposed to be about: representing about a change, about moving forward, so we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hop hop because we know there are a lot of people who won't [have] hip hop on stage," Snoop Dogg said in part.

Dr. Dre echoed his comments, saying, "We're gonna open more doors for hip hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands this is what it should have been a long time ago. We're gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans."

He added, "This should have happened a long time ago as far as hip hop [goes]. Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it's crazy it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. We're going to do a fantastic show and we're going to do it so big that they can't deny us in the future."

Read more here.

1 hr 21 min ago

Football Fodder: Get caught up on what's happened in the NFL since the last game

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, on February 2, in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, on February 2, in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

It's been two weeks since the last NFL football game, and quite a bit has transpired in that time.

Here's a little recap to help get you caught up:

  • The Washington football franchise announced its new team name, revealing that the squad will be known as the Washington Commanders moving forward.
  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and four of its teams, alleging he was discriminated against while interviewing for a new role.
  • Tom Brady retired unofficially, and then officially.
  • Nine new NFL head coaches were hired, filling all vacancies going into next season.
  • The NFL revealed the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with former coach Dick Vermeil, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, and safety Leroy Butler headlining the group.
1 hr 23 min ago

What will tonight's score be? Super Bowl scores have been getting tighter over the years.

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

The SoFi Stadium begins to fill up with fans before Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, in Inglewood, California.
The SoFi Stadium begins to fill up with fans before Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, in Inglewood, California. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Rams are about 5-point favorites in this game in an average of Vegas odds and statistical models. That's a fairly close line, especially given that the game is taking place in the Rams home stadium.

The idea of a close Super Bowl would have been foreign to those who watched the game last century. The median final margin was 15.5 points. In fact, pretty much every Super Bowl of the 1990s was a blowout with a few exceptions. 

This century, however, the margins have gotten tighter. The median final margin has been just 8 points — or within a touchdown and a two-point conversion. 

Even for those without a rooting interest, we can all hope for a close game. 