Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI

By Jason Kurtz, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury, Karl de Vries and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:29 p.m. ET, February 13, 2022
21 min ago

Rams stop Bengals on 4th down to seal Super Bowl victory

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions.

Cincinnati's last stand fell short when, on 4th down, Rams lineman Aaron Donald pressured quarterback Joe Burrow into a flailing pass attempt which fell harmlessly to the turf.

That turned the ball back over to the Rams, cementing LA's 23-20 victory.

30 min ago

Rams take the lead

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams just marched down the field to take the lead with less than a minute and a half left on the game clock.

Stafford found star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on 2nd and goal from the 1-yard line. Rams now lead 23-20.

On the drive, LA went 79 yards on 15 plays in 4:48. It was the Rams' first TD since 12:51 in the 2nd quarter.

BIG PLAY: On a 4th and 1 on their own 37-yard line, the Rams lined Kupp up in the slot. Kupp came around for the handoff and peeled off a 7-yard run for the first down.

Kupp added 31 yards of receiving on the drive with three key catches, including the TD.

47 min ago

We've seen a lot of cryptocurrency ads during the Super Bowl tonight. Here's why.

From CNN's Paul R. La Monica

Cryptocurrencies took center stage during the ad breaks of Super Bowl LVI, even as bitcoin prices have tumbled more than 35% from their all-time highs just a few months ago.

The priciest Super Bowl commercials cost a record $7 million this year, according to NBC. To put that into terms many of the big game's advertisers will understand, that's about 160 bitcoin or 2,200 ether.

FTX, a crypto exchange that recently raised funding valuing it at $32 billion, has had the now retired seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady appear in its previous spots and will ran an ad during the game. (Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, also own a stake in FT.)

The company wouldn't disclose if Brady or any other celebrities would be in its ad, but it is promising to give away bitcoins as part of the promotion.

Toronto-based crypto trading firm Bitbuy has a Super Bowl ad that only ran in Canada that featured Miami Heat player Kyle Lowry. The ad urges investors to not miss out on crypto trading and pokes fun at the number of shots Lowry has missed in his career.

Lowry told CNN Business that many athletes are talking about investing in cryptos, so advertising for it during one of the biggest sports events in the world makes sense.

"There are lot of conversations in the NBA talking about doing more in NFTs and cryptos," Lowry said. "People are trying to figure it out and trying to learn."

Bitbuy added in an email to CNN Business that the goal of the Super Bowl ad is to reach older Gen X and younger baby boomers who still may be on the crypto sidelines.

"Bitbuy has reached the point where growing our customer base means attracting new consumer segments," the company said. "You can't keep speaking to the same early adopters over and over again who have already jumped in crypto."

Read more here.

51 min ago

Joe Burrow limps off

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks off the field after being injured on a sack.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow limped off the field after going down hard on a 3rd down play.

Burrow was on the ground clutching his right knee at the end of the play and looked to be in some pain.

The Bengals lead Super Bowl LVI 20-16 in the 4th quarter.

1 hr 16 min ago

Stafford hobbles to sideline following sack

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

D.J. Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was walking gingerly after being sacked by Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

Reader, who weighs more than 300 pounds, rolled onto Stafford's left leg while bringing the Rams quarterback to the turf.

Following the play, Stafford was seen receiving treatment on the sideline. He has returned to the game.

1 hr 34 min ago

Rams' field goal cuts the Bengals' lead to 20-16

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Rams kicker Matt Gay was good from 41 yards out to cut the Bengals' lead to four in the 3rd quarter.

1 hr 28 min ago

Odell Beckham Jr. will not return

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not return to the Super Bowl, the team said.

Prior to injuring his knee in the first half, Beckham Jr. had a pair of catches for 52 yards and a TD. Along with Cooper Kupp, he's a key part of the Rams' passing attack.

1 hr 41 min ago

Bengals immediately extend lead

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts with teammates after a successful field goal in the third quarter.
Just over four minutes into the 3rd quarter and the Bengals have put up 10 points in the second half.

Evan McPherson connected on a 38-yard field goal to make it 20-13 Bengals.

1 hr 2 min ago

Eminem takes a knee during his halftime performance

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Deena Zaru,

Eminem takes a knee
Rapper Eminem took a knee during his halftime performance, a gesture often done to protest racial injustice in the country.

Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was heavily criticized for starting this form of protest in 2016 at a preseason game during the national anthem.

Since then, this particular form of protest has come under scrutiny, not only by the NFL, but by other large sporting organizations.

The moment happened right after the legendary rapper ended his performance of his hit song "Lose Yourself" and rapped the iconic line "This opportunity comes once in a lifetime. you better lose yourself."

Eminem has a history of supporting Kaepernick's efforts. In 2017, during the BET Hip Hop Awards, he performed an explosive 4.5-minute freestyle rap, calling out former President Trump and embracing Kaepernick and his message on racism and police brutality.

The Detroit rapper raised his fist and rapped: “F— that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist and keep that s— balled like Donald the b—-.”

Kaepernick tweeted, "I appreciate you @Eminem,” along with a fist emoji.

In his song "Untouchable," from his 2017 album "Revival," Eminem rapped:

"Just keep marchin', 'til we reach Congress
But they're gonna say you're tryin' to take an irrational stance
If you try to slander the flag but
Somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb
So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum
If you don't stand for the national anthem
We raise it, you better praise it"

CNN's Jason Kurtz contributed to this report.