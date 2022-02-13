Rams stop Bengals on 4th down to seal Super Bowl victory

The priciest Super Bowl commercials cost a record $7 million this year, according to NBC. To put that into terms many of the big game's advertisers will understand, that's about 160 bitcoin or 2,200 ether.
FTX, a crypto exchange that recently raised funding valuing it at $32 billion, has had the now retired seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady appear in its previous spots and will ran an ad during the game. (Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, also own a stake in FT.)
The company wouldn't disclose if Brady or any other celebrities would be in its ad, but it is promising to give away bitcoins as part of the promotion.
Toronto-based crypto trading firm Bitbuy has a Super Bowl ad that only ran in Canada that featured Miami Heat player Kyle Lowry. The ad urges investors to not miss out on crypto trading and pokes fun at the number of shots Lowry has missed in his career.
Lowry told CNN Business that many athletes are talking about investing in cryptos, so advertising for it during one of the biggest sports events in the world makes sense.
"There are lot of conversations in the NBA talking about doing more in NFTs and cryptos," Lowry said. "People are trying to figure it out and trying to learn."
Bitbuy added in an email to CNN Business that the goal of the Super Bowl ad is to reach older Gen X and younger baby boomers who still may be on the crypto sidelines.
"Bitbuy has reached the point where growing our customer base means attracting new consumer segments," the company said. "You can't keep speaking to the same early adopters over and over again who have already jumped in crypto."
Bengals QB Joe Burrow limped off the field after going down hard on a 3rd down play.
Burrow was on the ground clutching his right knee at the end of the play and looked to be in some pain.
The Bengals lead Super Bowl LVI 20-16 in the 4th quarter.
1 hr 16 min ago
Stafford hobbles to sideline following sack
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was walking gingerly after being sacked by Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader.
Reader, who weighs more than 300 pounds, rolled onto Stafford's left leg while bringing the Rams quarterback to the turf.
Following the play, Stafford was seen receiving treatment on the sideline. He has returned to the game.
1 hr 34 min ago
Rams' field goal cuts the Bengals' lead to 20-16
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Rams kicker Matt Gay was good from 41 yards out to cut the Bengals' lead to four in the 3rd quarter.
1 hr 28 min ago
Odell Beckham Jr. will not return
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not return to the Super Bowl, the team said.
Prior to injuring his knee in the first half, Beckham Jr. had a pair of catches for 52 yards and a TD. Along with Cooper Kupp, he's a key part of the Rams' passing attack.
1 hr 41 min ago
Bengals immediately extend lead
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Just over four minutes into the 3rd quarter and the Bengals have put up 10 points in the second half.
Evan McPherson connected on a 38-yard field goal to make it 20-13 Bengals.
1 hr 2 min ago
Eminem takes a knee during his halftime performance
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Deena Zaru,
Rapper Eminem took a knee during his halftime performance, a gesture often done to protest racial injustice in the country.
Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was heavily criticized for starting this form of protest in 2016 at a preseason game during the national anthem.
Since then, this particular form of protest has come under scrutiny, not only by the NFL, but by other large sporting organizations.
The moment happened right after the legendary rapper ended his performance of his hit song "Lose Yourself" and rapped the iconic line "This opportunity comes once in a lifetime. you better lose yourself."
Eminem has a history of supporting Kaepernick's efforts. In 2017, during the BET Hip Hop Awards, he performed an explosive 4.5-minute freestyle rap, calling out former President Trump and embracing Kaepernick and his message on racism and police brutality.
The Detroit rapper raised his fist and rapped: “F— that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist and keep that s— balled like Donald the b—-.”
Kaepernick tweeted, "I appreciate you @Eminem,” along with a fist emoji.
In his song "Untouchable," from his 2017 album "Revival," Eminem rapped:
"Just keep marchin', 'til we reach Congress But they're gonna say you're tryin' to take an irrational stance If you try to slander the flag but Somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum If you don't stand for the national anthem We raise it, you better praise it"