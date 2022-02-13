"Who Dey" is the unofficial rallying cry of the Bengals, and it has been sung loudly and proudly by the Cincinnati faithful during the team's surprising run to football's biggest game.

The phrase actually predates the team, and serves as a reference to a local beer company— Hudepohl — that began brewing in Ohio in 1885. Booming-voiced beer vendors kicked off the craze as part of their marketing strategy when hocking their suds from inside the team's stadium. Over time, “Hudy” turned to “HuDey” and when the team made a pair of Super Bowl runs in the 1980's, "Who Dey" was dripping from the lips of beer-guzzling and non-beer-guzzling Bengals fans alike.

Now, three decades since the chant's origin, and on the heels of three dramatic playoff wins, the "Who Dey"-fueled Bengals are back in the Super Bowl, hoping to quench a thirst that has eluded the city since the team's establishment in 1967. Ahead of the Bengals Super Bowl appearance, Hudepohl made limited-release cans to mark the occassion:

Here's a reminder of how the Bengals got to today's big game:

Burrow, Cincinnati come up aces in win over Las Vegas: The Bengals bumped off the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round, as upstart quarterback Joe Burrow announced his arrival, tossing for 244 yards and a pair of TD's in his playoff debut. Cincinnati sealed the 26-19 win with an interception in the final minute, and the 2022 "Who Dey" chant began to froth.

Bengals beat Titans: McPherson Part 1: A week later excitement spilled over in Tennessee, as rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a game-winning 52-yard field goal against the AFC's top-seeded Titans. The walk-off kick gave Cincinnati a 19-16 win and the first road playoff victory in franchise history. But McPherson, who scored 13 of the Bengals 19 points in the win, was not done.

Bengals beat Chief: McPherson Part 2: Facing the two-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs eight days later, Cincinnati looked overmatched and outmanned for much of the first half, at one point falling behind 21-3.

But a stout Cincy defense kept Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reigned in after intermission, while Burrow and the offense went to work, completing an 18-point comeback to knot the game at 21. After a 52-yard field from McPherson gave the Bengals their first lead of the game, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 14-play, 6:23 drive, culminating with a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker to send the game into overtime.

When Kansas City won the overtime coin flip — just as they had the week prior in a thrilling win over Buffalo — even the most fervent Cincinnati supporter could feel Super Bowl dreams going flat alongside a pint of Hudepohl. However, this time around Mahomes was out of magic, as a deflected pass yielded an interception, giving the ball back to the Bengals in a next score wins situation. Enter McPherson, yet again.

Burrow promptly marched Cincinnati 42 yards, deep into Kansas City territory, setting up McPherson for his second playoff game-winner in as many weeks. The rookie from the University of Florida's 31-yard kick sent Cincinnati to the Super Bowl, in the process sending Hudepohl into hustle mode, as the brewers quickly cooked up commemorative cans.

With one more win, and perhaps one more kick from McPherson, "Who Dey" nation's hearts will be full, while the aforementioned cans will surely be empty.