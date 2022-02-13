Sports
Super Bowl LVI: The Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

By Jason Kurtz, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury, Karl de Vries and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 6:14 p.m. ET, February 13, 2022
1 min ago

The Super Bowl is starting soon. Here's what to expect from the halftime show.

From CNN's Chloe Melas

From left, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. 
From left, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.  (Getty Images)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

This is the first time that the Super Bowl halftime show will feature hip hop artists as the main act.

Ahead of their performance, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige spoke at a news conference and said the time has come for hip hop to take center stage.

"This is what it's about. This is what hip hop and the NFL is supposed to be about: representing about a change, about moving forward, so we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hop hop because we know there are a lot of people who won't [have] hip hop on stage," Snoop Dogg said in part.

Dr. Dre echoed his comments, saying, "We're gonna open more doors for hip hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands this is what it should have been a long time ago. We're gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans."

He added, "This should have happened a long time ago as far as hip hop [goes]. Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it's crazy it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. We're going to do a fantastic show and we're going to do it so big that they can't deny us in the future."

9 min ago

Football Fodder: Get caught up on what's happened in the NFL since the last game

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, on February 2, in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, on February 2, in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

It's been two weeks since the last NFL football game, and quite a bit has transpired in that time.

Here's a little recap to help get you caught up:

  • The Washington football franchise announced its new team name, revealing that the squad will be known as the Washington Commanders moving forward.
  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and four of its teams, alleging he was discriminated against while interviewing for a new role.
  • Tom Brady retired unofficially, and then officially.
  • Nine new NFL head coaches were hired, filling all vacancies going into next season.
  • The NFL revealed the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with former coach Dick Vermeil, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, and safety Leroy Butler headlining the group.
11 min ago

What will tonight's score be? Super Bowl scores have been getting tighter over the years.

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

The SoFi Stadium begins to fill up with fans before Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, in Inglewood, California.
The SoFi Stadium begins to fill up with fans before Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, in Inglewood, California. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Rams are about 5-point favorites in this game in an average of Vegas odds and statistical models. That's a fairly close line, especially given that the game is taking place in the Rams home stadium.

The idea of a close Super Bowl would have been foreign to those who watched the game last century. The median final margin was 15.5 points. In fact, pretty much every Super Bowl of the 1990s was a blowout with a few exceptions. 

This century, however, the margins have gotten tighter. The median final margin has been just 8 points — or within a touchdown and a two-point conversion. 

Even for those without a rooting interest, we can all hope for a close game. 

13 min ago

Joe Burrow and the Year of the Tiger

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals rolls out to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals rolls out to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It's been less than two weeks since the world ushered in the Year of the Tiger, but quarterback Joe Burrow has been earning his stripes since long before the arrival of the Lunar New Year.

The Cincinnati signal-caller was drafted by the Bengals — of the Panthera Tigris species — with the NFL's first overall pick in 2020.

And prior to prowling in his current habitat of Ohio, Burrow spent a pair of seasons in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a member of the LSU — yep, you guessed it — Tigers.

In two years as an LSU Tiger, Burrow won 25 of his 28 games, accounted for 88 touchdowns, captured the Heisman Trophy and lead LSU to the 2019 National Championship.

And while his rookie year in the NFL was far less memorable — the Bengals went 2-7-1 in 2020 — Burrow's second season has seen the young cat cut his teeth to the tune of 36 touchdowns and a birth in the biggest game the sport offers.

Still only 25 years old, Burrow has become the first quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick to reach the Super Bowl in his first two seasons.

And with just one more win this evening, Burrow will become the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a national title and a Super Bowl.

Such an achievement would further cement Burrow's place in a pack of quality quarterbacks, and perhaps anoint him the most-decorated to do so in animal print.

Year of the Tiger, indeed.

20 min ago

Some 30-second Super Bowl commercials cost $7 million each

From CNN's Frank Pallotta

Super Bowl commercials are more expensive than ever. But for advertisers, they're a better deal than ever.

NBC — which is broadcasting this year's game — announced last week that it is sold out of Super Bowl ads, with multiple 30-second spots having sold for a record $7 million each.

Why would advertisers spend $7 million on one ad? Because it's the Super Bowl — a broadcast that is still watched by roughly 100 million viewers, even as ratings for some other big sporting events are falling.

Nothing in the media world comes close to getting companies the exposure that the Super Bowl can. That's increasingly important as the media landscape grows more fragmented, according to Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports executive turned media consultant.

"The fractionalization of attention because of streaming and social media makes the Super Bowl more important than ever," Crakes told CNN Business. "If you're in business with the NFL and you're advertising during the Super Bowl, you're a real player."

Crakes added that there's also examples of the big game "helping build brands."

"Think about a company like GoDaddy. GoDaddy invested in the Super Bowl for years, did a lot of crazy things to get attention inside it, and it helped their business," he said. "I think it's a great investment, even at this price tag."

24 min ago

"Who Dey"? Dey are the AFC Champion Bengals, and dey are headed to the Super Bowl.

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

"Who Dey" is the unofficial rallying cry of the Bengals, and it has been sung loudly and proudly by the Cincinnati faithful during the team's surprising run to football's biggest game.

The phrase actually predates the team, and serves as a reference to a local beer company— Hudepohl — that began brewing in Ohio in 1885. Booming-voiced beer vendors kicked off the craze as part of their marketing strategy when hocking their suds from inside the team's stadium. Over time, “Hudy” turned to “HuDey” and when the team made a pair of Super Bowl runs in the 1980's, "Who Dey" was dripping from the lips of beer-guzzling and non-beer-guzzling Bengals fans alike.

Now, three decades since the chant's origin, and on the heels of three dramatic playoff wins, the "Who Dey"-fueled Bengals are back in the Super Bowl, hoping to quench a thirst that has eluded the city since the team's establishment in 1967. Ahead of the Bengals Super Bowl appearance, Hudepohl made limited-release cans to mark the occassion:

Here's a reminder of how the Bengals got to today's big game:

Burrow, Cincinnati come up aces in win over Las Vegas: The Bengals bumped off the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round, as upstart quarterback Joe Burrow announced his arrival, tossing for 244 yards and a pair of TD's in his playoff debut. Cincinnati sealed the 26-19 win with an interception in the final minute, and the 2022 "Who Dey" chant began to froth.

Bengals beat Titans: McPherson Part 1: A week later excitement spilled over in Tennessee, as rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a game-winning 52-yard field goal against the AFC's top-seeded Titans. The walk-off kick gave Cincinnati a 19-16 win and the first road playoff victory in franchise history. But McPherson, who scored 13 of the Bengals 19 points in the win, was not done.

Bengals beat Chief: McPherson Part 2: Facing the two-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs eight days later, Cincinnati looked overmatched and outmanned for much of the first half, at one point falling behind 21-3.

But a stout Cincy defense kept Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reigned in after intermission, while Burrow and the offense went to work, completing an 18-point comeback to knot the game at 21. After a 52-yard field from McPherson gave the Bengals their first lead of the game, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 14-play, 6:23 drive, culminating with a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker to send the game into overtime.

When Kansas City won the overtime coin flip — just as they had the week prior in a thrilling win over Buffalo — even the most fervent Cincinnati supporter could feel Super Bowl dreams going flat alongside a pint of Hudepohl. However, this time around Mahomes was out of magic, as a deflected pass yielded an interception, giving the ball back to the Bengals in a next score wins situation. Enter McPherson, yet again.

Burrow promptly marched Cincinnati 42 yards, deep into Kansas City territory, setting up McPherson for his second playoff game-winner in as many weeks. The rookie from the University of Florida's 31-yard kick sent Cincinnati to the Super Bowl, in the process sending Hudepohl into hustle mode, as the brewers quickly cooked up commemorative cans.

With one more win, and perhaps one more kick from McPherson, "Who Dey" nation's hearts will be full, while the aforementioned cans will surely be empty.

31 min ago

There's no class tomorrow for some Cincinnati-area schools, no matter who wins tonight

From CNN's Travis Caldwell and Jenn Selva

Staying up late on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the game has notoriously left plenty of football fans needing a day to recover, win or lose.

For long-suffering supporters of the Cincinnati Bengals — who are playing in their first title game in more than 30 years — the opportunity for students and educators to sleep in has arrived as the Cincinnati Public Schools district has given the following Monday off.

"In honor of the Bengal's first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14!" the district tweeted. "Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city's first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey"

Other districts in the area are also canceling classes, including the Ross Local School District in Butler County, according to Superintendent Chad Konkle.

Wanting the day off after the Super Bowl has become a recurring theme for sports fans, particularly in places starved for a title-winning team.

To help recuperate from the highs-and-lows experienced with each championship game, superfanslegislators and companies alike have all called for the game to be moved to Saturday or to make the following Monday a holiday.

37 min ago

Cruising in LA: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has stayed the course

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, in Inglewood, California.
Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, in Inglewood, California. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford's journey to the Super Bowl has been a windy one, full of stops and starts emblematic of frustrating Los Angeles traffic. Perhaps it's fitting, then, that the City of Angels serves not only as Stafford's new football home, but also as host to the biggest game of the 34-year-old's life.

From the Motor City to LA-LA Land

When Stafford takes his home SoFit Stadium field this afternoon, he'll do so on the heels of his most successful season as pro, having led the Rams to a 12-5 regular-season record and a trio of postseason wins. This stands in stark contrast to Stafford's first NFL stop — Detroit — where in 12 seasons as the Motor City quarterback he mostly idled and stalled, navigating the team to only two winning seasons and never once reaching the playoffs.

But a March trade to Los Angeles breathed new life into Stafford's engine, who now sits one win away from finally achieving the crown jewel befitting a former No. 1 overall pick.

The Lions picked Stafford with the first pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, exactly 11 years prior to the Bengals doing the same with Joe Burrow, the man Stafford faces off against in Super Bowl LVI. In fact, tonight's showdown between Stafford and Burrow marks just the second-ever Super Bowl meeting of former #1 picks at quarterback, with Peyton Manning (Denver Broncos) and Cam Newton (Charlotte Panthers) in 2016's Super Bowl 50 being the other.

Much like in that contest, Super Bowl LVI will see an up-and-coming talent (Burrow, Newton) challenge a more-established, veteran (Stafford, Manning), with the sport's most-prized possession — a championship ring — hanging in the balance.

A Teen Takes Texas by Storm

But despite a pro career that, prior to this season, has been void of any post-season success, Stafford has been showing out in big games since his teens.

As a 17-year-old senior in 2005, Stafford led Highland Park High School in Texas to an unblemished 15-0 record and the State Championship, in the process throwing for more than 4,000 yards and solidifying himself as the top pro-style quarterback in the nation.

Georgia on My Mind

One of the most highly-coveted recruits in the country, Stafford took his 6'2" frame and rocket arm to Athens, Georgia, where he starred for the Bulldogs in three seasons, throwing for 7,731 yards and tallying 57 total touchdowns. In three post-season bowl games (2006 vs. Virginia Tech, 2007 vs. Hawaii, 2008 vs. Michigan State) Stafford posted a perfect 3-0 record and twice picked up game MVP honors.

So, while today's tilt in traffic-heavy LA may be a long way from football-crazed Texas, the hedges of Georgia, and a spin-out in the Motor City, Stafford has long proven his ability to keep his foot on the gas and deftly stay the course. And now, with just one more roadblock ahead, in the form of Burrow's Bengals, the finish line is in sight.

43 min ago

A lot of people will tune into the game tonight — and not everyone is here for the sport

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

We're less than an hour from the start of Super Bowl LVI. Millions of people will tune in to watch the big game — here's what we know about the viewers:

A lot of people will watch the game: I don't think most of us realize how many people are going to tune into this game. We've already had north of 50 million watch the AFC and NFC Championship games at their peak. Last year, more than 90 million watched the Super Bowl, so 100 million viewers is very reachable. If we hit 100 million viewers, it will be three times as large as the audience for any non-NFL program in 2021. 

A lot of people watch the Super Bowl for the commercials: One of my favorite questions about the Super Bowl was a 2020 SSRS poll asking why people watched it. Nearly three-fifths (58%) said it was for the game. Another 24% said it was mainly for the commercials, and 13% admitted it was for the halftime show. Given that at least 90 million people watch the Super Bowl, we're talking about more than 30 million people who are watching the game for a reason mainly other than play on the field.  

The postgame show this year is ... more sports and will likely be well watched: One of the big advantages of a network hosting the Super Bowl is that it gets to showcase a television program after the game. Sometimes, a network will premiere a show — The Wonder Years and Family Guy come to mind. Last year, the CBS postgame show, The Equalizer, ended up rating in the top-10 primetime programs for the entire year. This year, NBC is putting on the Olympics, which have so far struggled in the ratings.