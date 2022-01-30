The 29-year-old was visibly distraught leaving the field of play, as tears dotted his face following a first-quarter injury to his left knee.
A favorite target of quarterback Joe Burrow, Uzomah had caught 13 passes and found the end zone once in the playoffs prior to the injury. In the regular season, Uzomah caught 49 balls for 493 yards and five touchdowns.
34 min ago
Cincinnati field goal makes it 7-3 late in the first quarter
From CNN's Mike Hayes
The Bengals answered the Chiefs' touchdown with a field goal on the very next drive.
Cincinnati converted three 3rd downs but couldn't do it a fourth time as they were stalled at the KC 14-yard line. The Chiefs' defense forced key incompletions to Cincinnati wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson then connected from 32 yards to get the visitors on the board late in the 1st quarter.
7-3 Chiefs as the second quarter begins.
46 min ago
Chiefs strike first, lead Bengals 7-0
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
The Kansas City Chiefs have scored first in the AFC Championship Game.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with his top target, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, on a beautiful throw and catch in the back corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.
The scoring play capped an 11-play, 84-yard drive which ate up 6:09 of game clock, and gives Kansas City the lead as the team seeks a third-straight trip to the Super Bowl.
57 min ago
Bengals go 3-and-out on opening possession, still 0-0 from KC
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
For the first time this postseason, the Bengals fail to score on their opening possession of a half.
Entering today's tilt in Kansas City, Cincinnati had found the scoreboard to open both halves versus the Raiders in the Wild Card round and a week ago in the divisional round against top-seeded Tennessee.
However, in the AFC Championship Game versus the Chiefs, the Bengals failed to pick up a first down, went three and out, and punted the ball away.
It's still 0-0 in the first quarter.
1 hr 5 min ago
How we got here: Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers completed stunning NFL playoff upsets
From CNN's Ben Morse
The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers both claimed shock wins last Saturday thanks to field-goals as time expired despite both coming into their NFL divisional round clashes in the playoffs as underdogs.
Rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 52-yard field-goal to give the Bengals a 19-16 win over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans and advance to their first AFC Championship game since the 1988 season.
Later on, in a snowy Lambeau Field, Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard field-goal to claim a stunning comeback 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers to advance them to the NFC Championship game.
The two teams are now one win away from Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs, while the 49ers will take on to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
For the Bengals, the 2021 season has been a time of growing on the biggest stage.
A franchise that has had such little success -- last weekend's win against the Las Vegas Raiders was their first playoff win for 31 years -- this is a dream run.
Behind second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and rookie kicker McPherson, Cincinnati have developed one of the most potent offenses in the league.
After the Titans win, the Bengals players were full of praise for their kicker's nerves, with Burrow saying he had "ice in his veins."
Burrow told reporters that before going out for the game-winning kick, McPherson said to him: "Well, looks like we're going to the AFC Championship Game."
Moments later, he was being swarmed by his teammates after fulfilling his promise.
With temperatures dropping to below freezing and the snow falling, traveling from California to Wisconsin to face Green Bay can be a daunting task.
And the Packers set the tone early at home, an impressive opening drive ending in an AJ Dillion touchdown to give them a lead.
While the 49ers offense struggled, so did the Packers after that, with a blocked field-goal their only other real chance to score in the first half.
San Francisco got their own field-goal shortly after, before the Packers replied with their own in the second half.
But it was a mistake on special teams which changed the momentum in the 49ers favor, a blocked punt allowing Talanoa Hufanga to pick up the loose ball and run in a touchdown with less than five minutes remaining.
After stopping Green Bay's offense again, the 49ers were able to get in position to allow Gould to kick the game-winning kick and advance to their second NFC Championship game in three years.
While it was jubilation for the 49ers, the defeat begins an offseason of questions about the future of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.
The 37-year-old, the NFL's reigning MVP, is tipped to win the award this season but said he was a "little numb" after the defeat.
Read more about the Bengals and Niners' underdog wins here.
1 hr 5 min ago
How we got here: The Rams survived a Tom Brady-inspired comeback to advance to the NFC Championship
The Los Angeles Rams survived a Tom Brady-inspired Tampa Bay Buccaneers fightback to edge a pulsating 30-27 NFLplayoff contest on Sunday.
Having seen his team steamrolled to a 27-3 deficit with just over three minutes of the third quarter remaining, Brady looked set to write another fabled chapter in his legendary career as the 44-year-old quarterback helped drag his team to level scoring.
Yet his dreams of completing a famous comeback in overtime -- as well as a shot at an eighth Super Bowl ring -- were dashed by Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as the clock expired following a frenetic final few minutes.
Incredibly, it meant that the first three divisional round games were all decided by last second field goals.
And after the Green Bay Packers' defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, it also means this year will be the first time since 2009 that neither Aaron Rodgers or Brady will feature in a conference championship game, according ESPN Stats and Info.
Already history makers as the first venue to host a conference championship game and Super Bowl in the same season, a win for the Rams at the SoFi Stadium against the 49ers will see them become the second team in NFL history to play at home for the Super Bowl.
The only other team to have played at home for the NFL's showpiece occasion was Brady's Tampa Bay at last year's Super Bowl 55, which swept aside the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida.
Having gone 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions without a playoff win, quarterback Matthew Stafford now has two in his first season with the Rams.
The 33-year-old went 28-for-38 for 366 passing yards without an interception, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one more as the Rams roared towards a seemingly inevitable victory across the first three quarters.
A stunning, 70-yard touchdown throw to Cooper Kupp in the closing stages of the second quarter -- just moments after being sacked -- proved the pick of the bunch on a landmark night for the Rams' number nine.
Read more about the Rams' triumph over the Bucs here.
1 hr 5 min ago
Here's why some fans want the NFL to change its overtime rules
Whether it be for the big-name players, the remarkable quarterback play or for the dramatic back-and-forth nature of it, their playoff encounter will live long in the memory.
However, for some, the game's ending did leave somewhat of a sour taste.
Having won the coin toss at the beginning of overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a walk-off touchdown on the first possession of extra time.
Such are the rules of overtime in the NFL, Josh Allen and his red-hot offense never got the chance to reply, annoying many neutral spectators.
Some called it the "worst rule in sports," while others jokingly called for US President Biden step in and fix the rule.
And while Allen, shortly after suffering the crushing defeat, was magnanimous about the current overtime rules, it's raised the question: should they be changed to allow both teams the opportunity to score?