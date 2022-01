The kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship is set for 3 p.m. ET today at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Next up, the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The winners book their place in Super Bowl LVI, which is also being played at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.