Spain plays the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals

By Tara Subramaniam and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 9:22 p.m. ET, August 10, 2023
10 Posts
9 min ago

Spain makes a lively start to to the game

Spain starts the game brightly, playing their trademark possession soccer and setting off some early warning bells for the Netherlands.

La Roja slices through the 2019 finalist's defense with some quick one-touch passing, sending Jennifer Hermoso through on goal, but she pulls her shot wide.

The Dutch will need to work hard to get hold of the ball today.

It remains 0-0.

22 min ago

Spain vs the Netherlands kicks off in Wellington

The Netherlands, wearing their dark blue away jerseys, get things underway on a bright and mild afternoon in New Zealand's capital.

Spain plays in its first-choice red.

What's up for grabs here: A semifinal spot against either Japan or Sweden, who face off later.

4 min ago

Here's how Spain and the Netherlands will line up

Spain starting XI:

  • Goalkeeper: Cata Coll
  • Defense: Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Oihane Hernandez, Laia Codina
  • Midfield: Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso
  • Forwards: Alba Redondo, Esther Gonzalez (Captain), Mariona Caldentey

Netherlands starting XI:

  • Goalkeeper: Daphne van Domselaar
  • Defense: Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Janssen, Sherida Spitse (Captain)
  • Midfield: Jill Roord, Jackie Groenen, Damaris Egurrola, Esmee Brugts, Victoria Pelova
  • Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn, Lieke Martens

51 min ago

How to watch the huge quarterfinal clashes

The 2023 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals get underway with two mouthwatering matches on Friday in New Zealand.

First up, it’s a clash between European heavyweights Spain and the Netherlands (9 p.m. ET Thursday), before Japan takes on Sweden for a place in the semifinals (3:30 a.m. ET Friday).

How to watch: In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

2 min ago

European heavyweights face off Down Under for a spot in the semifinals

United States' Sophia Smith and Victoria Pelova of Netherlands battle for the ball during a FIFA World Cup 2023 Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on July 27.
Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images

A beaten finalist in 2019, the Netherlands will likely be feeling very confident of going one better this year after an impressive World Cup campaign so far.

The Oranje is unbeaten in Australia and New Zealand and has conceded just one goal during the tournament, coming in the 1-1 group stage draw against the United States — also the only game it has failed to win.

The talents of Jill Roord, Lieke Martens and Daniëlle van de Donk are enough to strike fear into the heart of any team, while forward Lineth Beerensteyn will be buoyed after scoring her first goal of the tournament against South Africa.

Spain has both dazzled and disappointed its fans this tournament, racking up high-scoring wins over Zambia, Costa Rica and then Switzerland in the last-16.

However, the team’s low point came in a 4-0 demolition against Japan in the final group stage match, a game that laid bare La Roja's weaknesses.

Spain will likely chalk it up to a off day, while others will point to the sobering defeat as proof the team isn’t yet up to level of the true title contenders Down Under.

1 hr 7 min ago

Netherlands star Lineth Beerensteyn says she's delighted by elimination of "big mouth" US team

Netherlands star Lineth Beerensteyn says she was delighted by the US’ early elimination from the Women’s World Cup following Sunday’s penalty shootout defeat to Sweden.

The US beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final four years ago to win a second successive title but was halted in its quest for an unprecedented "three-peat" by the Swedes in the round of 16.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking: ‘Yes! Bye!’” Beerensteyn told reporters ahead of the Netherlands’ quarterfinal match against Spain.

“Because from the start of this tournament, they had already a really big mouth — they were talking already about the final and stuff.

“I was just thinking: ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking.’”

Having previously finished on the podium of every Women’s World Cup, the last-16 defeat was the US’ worst ever performance at a tournament.

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe, who has played in her last World Cup, said her penalty miss was “like a sick joke,” while teammate Julie Ertz said the defeat “absolutely sucks.”

The US squad looked well below its best from the beginning of the tournament. The hard-fought 3-0 win over Vietnam in its opener was as good as it got for a US team that failed to win another game for the rest of the World Cup, including a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

“I am not being rude in that way,” Beerensteyn added. “I mean, I have still a lot of respect for them, but now, they are out of the tournament.

“For them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future – don’t start to talk about something that’s far away.

“I hope that they will learn from that.”

28 min ago

Impressive Japan faces confident Sweden for a place in the semifinals

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the match against Norway in Wellington, New Zealand on August 5.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images

Japan has arguably been the standout performer of this World Cup so far. Alongside Sweden’s dramatic, penalty shootout elimination of the US, Japan’s huge victory over Spain was perhaps the most eye-catching win of the tournament.

The team followed up that win with another hugely impressive victory in the last-16, beating one-time champion Norway 3-1 with a dominant performance.

Clinical forward Hinata Miyazawa, currently playing in Japan’s domestic league, has been the revelation of the tournament and currently leads the Golden Boot race with five goals in four matches.

In the last-16, Sweden did what no team had been able to do since Japan in the 2011 World Cup final: beat the United States.

If you can beat the two-time reigning champion, you can beat anyone, and Sweden will now rightly be feeling confident it can go all the way and win a first Women’s World Cup title.

This talented group has regularly felt the pressure of being labeled the country’s "Golden Generation" and came so close to living up to that moniker two years ago, losing to Canada in the gold medal match at the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games.

Can the three-time World Cup runner-up now get over the final hurdle?

1 hr 15 min ago

Sweden's Lina Hurtig feels "sick to my stomach" at the thought of her winning penalty against the US

Swedish soccer star Lina Hurtig says that rewatching her winning penalty against the United States, which crossed the goal line by the narrowest of margins, makes her “sick to my stomach.”

Sweden was on the brink of losing Sunday’s shootout at the Women’s World Cup, only for Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith to both miss for the US and Hanna Bennison to score, sending the match to sudden death penalties.

After Kelley O’Hara had hit the post, Hurtig stepped up and saw her effort clawed out of the goal by Alyssa Naeher. But following a tense 30-second review, it was ruled that the ball had crossed the line by a matter of millimeters, sparking wild celebrations from Hurtig and her teammates.

“I don’t want to watch it again, it makes me sick to my stomach,” the 27-year-old forward told Radiosporten. “There are so many emotions, it’s so close, so I get a little sick to my stomach when I look at it.”

Hurtig’s penalty condemned the US to its earliest ever exit from a Women’s World Cup, while Sweden now faces a quarterfinal against Japan on Friday.

“Obviously, it was crazy,” Hurtig said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday. “It was such a relief when I saw the ref pointing and then I went crazy. Just running and screaming … That night, I couldn’t sleep very well. It was a lot of emotions there.”

Read more here.

37 min ago

Japan is blooming at just the right time as it aims to make Women's World Cup history

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the match against Norway in Wellington New Zealand on August 5.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images

Four months before the 2011 Women’s World Cup final, Japan was devastated by the largest earthquake ever recorded in the country’s history.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami causing a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant, a disaster that’s still being felt to this day.

The incident left more than 22,000 dead or missing, from the initial earthquake, tsunami and post-disaster health conditions. The cleanup is expected to last decades and cost billions of dollars.

The nuclear meltdown also ensured that the Japanese national team’s training facility based in Fukishima became a place of refuge in the aftermath of the tsunami.

This all contributed to make what happened in July 2011 in Germany even more special, though before the 2011 tournament, Japan’s players weren’t sure about competing.

“Should we really be playing football?” former Japan captain Aya Miyama told a FIFA+ documentary last year. “Aren’t there more important things that we should be doing now?”

Having entered the Women’s World Cup as an unfancied outsider, Japan proceeded to topple the US on penalties in the final, becoming the first Asian nation to win an international soccer tournament and bringing some joy to a nation in its time of need.

Twelve years later and Japan is once again unifying the country behind one common cause: supporting the Nadeshiko — a reference to the pink flower that symbolizes Japanese beauty — as it once again makes an unexpected run through the Women’s World Cup.

This time though, the team has a different task at hand: the job of revitalizing women’s soccer in Japan after some lean years for the sport in the country.

And the squad is going about it in the best way possible. Its performances so far transforming Japan into arguably the favorite for the World Cup title with the impressive nature of qualification from its group — the Nadeshiko was the tournament’s top scoring team in the group stage — and strong victory over Norway in the last 16.

Read the full story here.