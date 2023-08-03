Midfield: Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp (captain), Sara Daebritz, Klara Buehl, Jule Brand
Forward: Lea Schueller
South Korea starting 11:
Goalkeeper: Kim Jung-mi
Defense: Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Young-ju, Kim Hye-ri (captain)
Midfield: Choo Hyo-joo, Cho So-hyun, Ji So-yun, Chun Ga-ram, Jang Sel-gi
Forward: Choe Yu-ri, Casey Phair
After surviving cancer as a child, Colombia's teenage star Linda Caicedo is lighting up the World Cup
From CNN's Ben Church
World Cup tournaments tend to be defined by an emerging star and, this year, it’s Colombia’s 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo who is shining brightest.
The teenager, who signed for Real Madrid earlier this year, was highly thought of before games got underway in Australia and New Zealand but she’s exceeded almost every expectation.
In Colombia's two games, Caicedo has scored twice and inspired her team to two victories, including a famous win against two-time world champion Germany.
It was in that game, early in the second half, that she produced one of the moments of the World Cup so far.
With the scores level, the youngster picked the ball up in Germany’s box before jinking past two defenders and rifling a shot into the corner of the net.
It was a magical moment that underlined her potential to become one of the finest players in the women’s game.
“I wanted to shoot and thank God the ball went in,” Caicedo told FIFA after the game.
Overcoming a cancer diagnosis
At just 14, Caicedo made her professional debut for Colombian side America de Cali and finished her first season as the league’s top scorer in her side’s title win, according to FIFA+.
Just a few months later and she earned her international call-up to the Colombian national side.
Things were progressing quickly for the youngster, but all was about to come to a halt.
At 15, Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, shortly after making her senior debut for the national side. The youngster underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment.
If that wasn’t enough weight for the youngster’s shoulders, it all happened during the the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There was a difficult process, thank God I could overcome it,” she said, per the BBC. “My family was always behind me and my coach beside me was always very close.”
Just two years after her diagnosis and Caicedo was back helping Colombia reach the final of Copa América Femenina where, despite finishing runner-up to Brazil, she was named the best player of the tournament.
Morocco and Colombia come into the decisive Group H finale with their strongest possible teams. Morocco is led by its first ever World Cup goalscorer Ibtissam Jraïdi and Colombia is spearheaded by teenage sensation Linda Caicedo.
Morocco starting 11:
Goalkeeper: Khadija Er-Rmichi
Defense: Zineb Redouani, Nouhaïla Benzina, Nesryne El Chad, Hanane Aït El Haj
Here's where things stand in Group H going into the final day of group play
From CNN staff
On Thursday, South Korea takes on Germany and Morocco faces Colombia to decide who will advance to the final 16 from Group H.
Colombia is on the brink of a spot in the knockout stages thanks to a surprise victory over Germany in its second group game. A draw or better against Morocco in its final group game will see it top Group H.
The second qualification place looks set to go down to the wire with both Germany and Morocco level on three points.
Germany may need to beat South Korea in its final group game to guarantee a place in the last 16.
Colombia is on the verge of winning Group H thanks to a stunning victory over Germany
From CNN's Ben Morse
Colombia produced one of the most dramatic Women’s World Cup upsets, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1 on Sunday.
The South American side looked to have been denied a famous win after Alexandra Popp equalized for Germany from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, canceling out 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo’s wonderful opener at the start of the second half.
But, in the dying seconds, Manuela Vanegas scored with a brilliant header from a corner to spark frenzied celebrations inside the Sydney Football Stadium.
The winning goal, which officially came in the 97th minute, secured Colombia its biggest win to date and inflicted on Germany its first World Cup group stage defeat since 1995.
The world No. 25 was very much the underdog heading into the game against a Germany side ranked 2nd in the world and considered one of the pre-tournament favorites.
Here's where things stand in the group: With one round of fixtures left, Colombia is top of Group H with Germany in second, ahead of Morocco on goal difference.
Here's what happened yesterday at the Women's World Cup
From CNN's staff
As the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup winds down, Wednesday proved to be yet another dramatic day at the competition.
Here are more of the headlines from yesterday's action down under:
Jamaica's manager calls team's knockout round qualification "one of the best feelings I’ve had in my life": The Reggae Girlz reached the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in the country's history thanks to a gutsy draw against Brazil, a game which manager Lorne Donaldson called a "war." The result, coupled with the other Group F game between France and Panama, meant the team advanced as runner-up and will face the winner of Group H in the next round.
Brazil's greatest female footballer played in her final World Cup: Brazilian striker Marta, now 37, has concluded what will be her sixth and final World Cup. She is considered by many – perhaps even most – to be the greatest female footballer of all time. On Wednesday, Jamaica sent Brazil home with a stunning 0-0 draw in the teams' final group-stage match. Prior to the tournament Brazil's all-time record goal scorer said this would be her final World Cup appearance for her country.
France tops Group F with goals galore in win over Panama: It looked a bit shaky at the beginning, but France overcame any issues to book its place in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup with its 6-3 victory over Panama. Marta Cox's stunning free kick put Panama upearly on, but France recovered quickly by scoring five unanswered to take control of the match. Kadidiatou Diani was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick to become the first female French player to do so at the World Cup.
South Africa and Italy played out a thriller: South Africa and Italy played arguably the game of the tournament so far, featuring end-to-end action, a bizarre own goal and a stoppage-time winner. South Africa's 3-2 victory saw the team finish second in Group G and reach the knockout stages for the first time ever thanks to Thembi Kgatlana's late goal. Italy, meanwhile, would have progressed in the tournament with a win or a draw, but instead goes home in heartbreaking fashion.
Sweden advances to face the US next round: Sweden eased to a 2-0 win over Argentina, setting up a clash with the US on Sunday. The US women were inches away from being knocked out of the tournament in a huge World Cup scare for the Americans against Portugal earlier this week.
It's the last day of the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
From CNN staff
It's the final day of the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup!
Group H is the last group left to settle which teams will move on to the knockout rounds.
Here are the matches set to kick off from down under on Thursday: