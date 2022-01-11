Alabama answers with a field goal: Tide up 6-3

After Georgia drove down the field and put up its first three points of the game, Alabama answered right back.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Bryce Young completed one for 40-yards to wide receiver Jameson Williams, who went down with an apparent knee injury.
Alabama could go no further than the Georgia 28-yard line and had to settle for a 45-yard field goal. It's now Alabama 6, Georgia 3 in the second quarter.
53 min ago
Dawgs even up the score with the Tide, and it's 3-3 in the second quarter
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
The Georgia offense was nearly non-existent for the first quarter in the National Championship game.
All that changed on one play, thanks to a high-arcing, 52-yard strike from quarterback Stetson Bennett to receiver George Pickens.
The play represented only the second first down of the game for the Bulldogs, and served as the key moment in a drive that concluded with a 24-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny, tying the game at 3-3.
On the drive, Georgia picked up 87 yards and four total first downs, a stark contrast from the Dawgs opening two possessions, which yielded simply a single net yard.
It's now 3-3 in the second quarter, and Alabama is marching into Georgia territory.
1 hr 13 min ago
At the end of the first quarter, it's Alabama 3, Georgia 0
From CNN's Mike Hayes
We're through one quarter in Indianapolis. Alabama put up an early field goal to take the 3-0 lead. But Georgia is driving.
Bulldogs have the ball just outside the Tide red zone when the game resumes in the second quarter.
1 hr 22 min ago
Alabama is dominating Georgia on the stat sheet
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
Through nearly 11 minutes of play in Indianapolis, Alabama holds a slight 3-0 edge over Georgia.
However, the Tide's dominance is significantly more evident upon a deeper dive into the game's early statistics.
With 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, Alabama holds a distinct advantage in several key categories:
Total yards
Alabama, 76; Georgia, 1
Time of possession
Alabama, 7:38; Georgia, 3:10
First downs
Alabama, 5; Georgia, 0
1 hr 32 min ago
Nightmare first possession for Georgia
From CNN's Mike Hayes
A sack, a fumble, a delay of game penalty, then an incomplete pass — sigh, and out comes the punt team.
It's a simply horrific first possession for quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama lead 3-0 in the first quarter.
1 hr 37 min ago
Alabama strikes first, leads Georgia 3-0
By CNN's Jason Kurtz
After a "scoop-and-score" that wasn't, Alabama is first on the scoreboard in the National Championship Game.
Will Reichard's 37-yard field goal capped a 14-play, 56-yard drive by the defending champs. Alabama now leads 3-0 from Indianapolis.
The Crimson Tide dodged a bullet early on the drive as a quarterback Bryce Young initially appeared to fumble the football, allowing Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean to rumble nearly untouched for what would have been a 6-0 Bulldogs lead.
However, after a review by the officials, Young was ruled to have been attempting to throw the ball, resulting in an incomplete pass, and Alabama retained possession.
It's still 3-0, and Alabama has the ball on offense once again.
1 hr 45 min ago
Georgia thought they returned a Bryce Young fumble for a TD, but the refs rule it an incomplete pass
From CNN's Mike Hayes
It's a wild start to the game in Indy: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went down and lost the ball. Georgia's defense recovered and ran it back for what was initially ruled a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
But further review revealed that Young's arm was moving forward and the officials overturned the call on the field, ruling it an incomplete pass.
Alabama dodges an early bullet.
2 hr ago
The National Championship game has begun
From CNN's Mike Hayes
It's kickoff time in Indianapolis! The 2021-22 College Football Playoff National Championship game is officially underway.
Alabama will get the ball first.
2 hr 13 min ago
Alabama's got the latest Heisman winner. Here's how have past winners fared in championship games.
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
When Alabama takes the field this evening for the NCAA National Championship game, they’ll do so led by 20-year-old sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, the latest name from an impressive list of Crimson Tide superstars to have been handed the Heisman Trophy.
Awarded to the nation’s top overall player, the Heisman has made its way to Tuscaloosa four times in the last 12 seasons, including one year ago when former ‘Bama wide receiver, and Young’s teammate, DeVonta Smith, earned the honor.
But does the individual honor automatically spell success on college football’s biggest stage?
Prior to Young, six of the last seven Heisman Trophy winners have appeared in the College Football playoff, with three — Derrick Henry in 2015, Joe Burrow in 2019, and Smith a year ago — ultimately adding a team title to their personal list of accomplishments.
If you go back to 2009 and the BCS era, former Tide running back Mark Ingram also completed college football’s most iconic double play, capturing the Heisman Trophy in December, and then leading Alabama to a Championship Game victory over Texas one month later.
Young has a chance this evening to become the fifth Alabama signal-caller in the last 13 seasons to win the national championship as a first-year starter. Should he complete the feat, it will mean that all four of the Crimson Tide’s Heisman winners went on to win a National Championship, though Young would be the only signal-caller to tackle the task.