57 min ago

Alabama answers with a field goal: Tide up 6-3

From CNN's Mike Hayes

After Georgia drove down the field and put up its first three points of the game, Alabama answered right back.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Bryce Young completed one for 40-yards to wide receiver Jameson Williams, who went down with an apparent knee injury.

Alabama could go no further than the Georgia 28-yard line and had to settle for a 45-yard field goal. It's now Alabama 6, Georgia 3 in the second quarter.

53 min ago

Dawgs even up the score with the Tide, and it's 3-3 in the second quarter

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in the first half.
Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in the first half. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Georgia offense was nearly non-existent for the first quarter in the National Championship game.

All that changed on one play, thanks to a high-arcing, 52-yard strike from quarterback Stetson Bennett to receiver George Pickens.

The play represented only the second first down of the game for the Bulldogs, and served as the key moment in a drive that concluded with a 24-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny, tying the game at 3-3.

On the drive, Georgia picked up 87 yards and four total first downs, a stark contrast from the Dawgs opening two possessions, which yielded simply a single net yard.

It's now 3-3 in the second quarter, and Alabama is marching into Georgia territory.

1 hr 13 min ago

At the end of the first quarter, it's Alabama 3, Georgia 0

From CNN's Mike Hayes

We're through one quarter in Indianapolis. Alabama put up an early field goal to take the 3-0 lead. But Georgia is driving.

Bulldogs have the ball just outside the Tide red zone when the game resumes in the second quarter.

1 hr 22 min ago

Alabama is dominating Georgia on the stat sheet

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Alabama's Trey Sanders stiff-arms Nolan Smith in the first quarter.
Alabama's Trey Sanders stiff-arms Nolan Smith in the first quarter. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Through nearly 11 minutes of play in Indianapolis, Alabama holds a slight 3-0 edge over Georgia.

However, the Tide's dominance is significantly more evident upon a deeper dive into the game's early statistics.

With 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, Alabama holds a distinct advantage in several key categories:

Total yards

Alabama, 76; Georgia, 1

Time of possession

Alabama, 7:38; Georgia, 3:10

First downs

Alabama, 5; Georgia, 0

1 hr 32 min ago

Nightmare first possession for Georgia

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett fumbles in the first quarter.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett fumbles in the first quarter. (Paul Sancya/AP)

A sack, a fumble, a delay of game penalty, then an incomplete pass — sigh, and out comes the punt team.

It's a simply horrific first possession for quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama lead 3-0 in the first quarter.

1 hr 37 min ago

Alabama strikes first, leads Georgia 3-0

By CNN's Jason Kurtz

Alabama's Bryce Young throws a pass during the opening drive.
Alabama's Bryce Young throws a pass during the opening drive. (Paul Sancya/AP)

After a "scoop-and-score" that wasn't, Alabama is first on the scoreboard in the National Championship Game.

Will Reichard's 37-yard field goal capped a 14-play, 56-yard drive by the defending champs. Alabama now leads 3-0 from Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide dodged a bullet early on the drive as a quarterback Bryce Young initially appeared to fumble the football, allowing Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean to rumble nearly untouched for what would have been a 6-0 Bulldogs lead.

However, after a review by the officials, Young was ruled to have been attempting to throw the ball, resulting in an incomplete pass, and Alabama retained possession.

It's still 3-0, and Alabama has the ball on offense once again.

1 hr 45 min ago

Georgia thought they returned a Bryce Young fumble for a TD, but the refs rule it an incomplete pass

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Georgia's Jordan Davis sacks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on the opening drive.
Georgia's Jordan Davis sacks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on the opening drive. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's a wild start to the game in Indy: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went down and lost the ball. Georgia's defense recovered and ran it back for what was initially ruled a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

But further review revealed that Young's arm was moving forward and the officials overturned the call on the field, ruling it an incomplete pass.

Alabama dodges an early bullet.

2 hr ago

The National Championship game has begun

From CNN's Mike Hayes

It's kickoff time in Indianapolis! The 2021-22 College Football Playoff National Championship game is officially underway.

Alabama will get the ball first.

2 hr 13 min ago

Alabama's got the latest Heisman winner. Here's how have past winners fared in championship games.

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young walks onto the field prior to Monday's National Championship game.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young walks onto the field prior to Monday's National Championship game. (Aaron Doster/AP)

When Alabama takes the field this evening for the NCAA National Championship game, they’ll do so led by 20-year-old sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, the latest name from an impressive list of Crimson Tide superstars to have been handed the Heisman Trophy.

Awarded to the nation’s top overall player, the Heisman has made its way to Tuscaloosa four times in the last 12 seasons, including one year ago when former ‘Bama wide receiver, and Young’s teammate, DeVonta Smith, earned the honor.

But does the individual honor automatically spell success on college football’s biggest stage?

Prior to Young, six of the last seven Heisman Trophy winners have appeared in the College Football playoff, with three — Derrick Henry in 2015, Joe Burrow in 2019, and Smith a year ago — ultimately adding a team title to their personal list of accomplishments.

If you go back to 2009 and the BCS era, former Tide running back Mark Ingram also completed college football’s most iconic double play, capturing the Heisman Trophy in December, and then leading Alabama to a Championship Game victory over Texas one month later.

Young has a chance this evening to become the fifth Alabama signal-caller in the last 13 seasons to win the national championship as a first-year starter. Should he complete the feat, it will mean that all four of the Crimson Tide’s Heisman winners went on to win a National Championship, though Young would be the only signal-caller to tackle the task.

So, basically, no pressure.