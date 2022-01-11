Alabama answers with a field goal: Tide up 6-3

After Georgia drove down the field and put up its first three points of the game, Alabama answered right back.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Bryce Young completed one for 40-yards to wide receiver Jameson Williams, who went down with an apparent knee injury.

Alabama could go no further than the Georgia 28-yard line and had to settle for a 45-yard field goal. It's now Alabama 6, Georgia 3 in the second quarter.