These three women hadn’t met before the World Cup. All solo travelers, they happened to be staying in the same hostel.

Louise Nussac lives near Paris and is firmly in camp England. Why?

“I like most of the players and I followed the WSL during the year, and also I hate the Spanish coach ... and I really don't want them to win.”

Rachel Montavon from DC caught some games in New Zealand before Australia. She said: “At the last game, I was talking to someone … And at the end, she just gave me a hug. And she was like, 'This has been great. Have a great life! See you never!' I was like, ‘Yes. Perfect. Amazing.’"

Monica Gomez from California booked her trip to the World Cup on a whim and, after the US crashed out, turned to England to win. “I think it's because of just the the team dynamic and the coach and the background and how much they've accomplished so far,” she said.