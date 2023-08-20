Sports
England takes on Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final

By Matias Grez, Issy Ronald and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 5:56 a.m. ET, August 20, 2023
1 min ago

Friendships forged over soccer at Women's World Cup

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney

These three women hadn’t met before the World Cup. All solo travelers, they happened to be staying in the same hostel.

Louise Nussac lives near Paris and is firmly in camp England. Why?

“I like most of the players and I followed the WSL during the year, and also I hate the Spanish coach ... and I really don't want them to win.” 

Rachel Montavon from DC caught some games in New Zealand before Australia. She said: “At the last game, I was talking to someone … And at the end, she just gave me a hug. And she was like, 'This has been great. Have a great life! See you never!' I was like, ‘Yes. Perfect. Amazing.’"

Monica Gomez from California booked her trip to the World Cup on a whim and, after the US crashed out, turned to England to win. “I think it's because of just the the team dynamic and the coach and the background and how much they've accomplished so far,” she said.

(From left to right) Louise Nussac, Rachel Montavon and Monica Gomez hadn't met before the World Cup.
(From left to right) Louise Nussac, Rachel Montavon and Monica Gomez hadn't met before the World Cup. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

4 min ago

Spain supporters eagerly await kick-off in the Women's World Cup final

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney

(From L to R) Bobby and Benjamin Ting are rooting for Spain in this final.
(From L to R) Bobby and Benjamin Ting are rooting for Spain in this final. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

With kick-off just minutes away in Stadium Australia, one Spain supporter is hoping for a La Roja victory for more reasons than one.

Benjamin Ting is counting on Spain for a day off school!

Yes, his mother knows about the sign – she helped him make it.

Benjamin’s from Sydney, but he’s backing Spain because “they have a better style because the England side played dirty against Australia.”

15 min ago

Meet Tori Penso, the referee for the Women's World Cup final

From CNN's Jaide Timm-Garcia

Tori Penso watched the 2019 Women’s World Cup at home with her eight-month-old daughter in her arms.

A mother to three young girls, Penso was dreaming that she would be on the field the next time the tournament came around in 2023.

She wouldn’t be the leading goalscorer or assistant manager or team captain. She would be in the middle of it all – as the lead referee.

Four years and countless professional matches later, Penso will proudly walk onto the pitch at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Sunday for the final match between England and Spain, having also refereed the semifinal match between Australia and the Lionesses on Wednesday.

Penso will be accompanied by an all-women squad, with fellow American officials Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt as the assistant referees, and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita will serve as the fourth official. It’s the first time in history that US referees have been selected to officiate a senior World Cup final, according to the US Soccer Federation.

Penso had been refereeing since she was 14 years old but never considered it could be her full-time career. The she asked herself: “What if I gave it a shot? What if I tried making that stage in four years? Is it even possible?”

She took a risk and left a steady job in advertising, something that she loved, and two years later became the first and only full-time female referee in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top professional men’s soccer league in the US.

You can read more about Penso's journey to the World Cup final here.

18 min ago

Less than 30 minutes to kick off and excitement is building at Stadium Australia

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney

Seats are filling up with Stadium Australia expected to host a capacity crowd of 75,000 people. The crowd seems fairly evenly matched in noise though, half an hour before the match, there seem to be more England flags draped over the hoardings and fans preparing to roar on the Lionesses.

England fans are ready for the Women's World Cup final.
England fans are ready for the Women's World Cup final. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

The stadium is expected to be sold out.
The stadium is expected to be sold out. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

25 min ago

Spain's fans confident of seeing their team's first ever Women's World Cup victory

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney

La Roja fans are gathering outside the stadium too, hoping to see their team win its first ever Women's World Cup.

Abigayle, Alicia, Mar, Tito and Maria are praying for a score of 3-1. Maria tells CNN that the government needs to invest more to keep up this momentum.

Abigayle, Alicia, Mar, Tito and Maria are in Sydney hoping to witness history for Spain.
Abigayle, Alicia, Mar, Tito and Maria are in Sydney hoping to witness history for Spain. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

Enya Dávila and Yvonne Alcalá tell CNN: "We will win our first Women's World Cup tonight! We couldn't miss it. Go Spain!"

Enya Dávila and Yvonne Alcalá are out for La Roja.
Enya Dávila and Yvonne Alcalá are out for La Roja. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

28 min ago

Prince William will not attend World Cup final, despite being president of England's Football Association

From CNN's Matias Grez

It would perhaps be expected that the president of England's Football Association would attend a World Cup final in which England is playing – but that isn't the case.

Prince William sent a message of support to the Lionesses ahead of Sunday's final, apologizing for not being in attendance.

Alongside Princess Charlotte, William said in a video message on Saturday: "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

"We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world.

"So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

"Good luck, Lionesses," Charlotte added.

Mark Bullingham, Chief Commercial & Operating Officer of the FA, told the BBC earlier this week that they've "always known he wouldn't be able to attend, sadly, because of his diary but he's been a brilliant support of the team throughout."

William has received plenty of criticism for his decision, with many suggesting that he would have attended had it been the men's team in the final.

"Really think inconceivable that [UK Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak AND Prince William (the FA President, no less) wouldn’t be at the World Cup Final if it was the men’s team playing," former BBC journalist Jon Sopel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Happy to accept might be impossible for the PM, given other commitments. But Prince William? Why?"

33 min ago

Some US fans are switching allegiances to support England in Sydney

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney

Queues for face painting are even longer than those for merchandise. American Adrienne Smith has opted for an England flag.

“I'm a US fan and, while I love the US and wanted them to go all the way, I did think from the beginning that England would be the one to win. I think that they're riding the momentum of winning the Euros last year. They also have a coach that seems to have really united the team and they just feel like they're clicking,” she told CNN.

Face artist Kayla Appino says requests are tipping in England’s favor. “Before the Matildas semifinal, we barely did any England faces,” she said.

How many faces does she expect to do tonight? 

“I don’t even want to think about it,” she said. “We’re not doing full faces any more.”

Adrienne Smith has her face painted by Kayla Appino before the Women's World Cup final.
Adrienne Smith has her face painted by Kayla Appino before the Women's World Cup final. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

Sisters Avni and Simmi Nanduo grew up in Dallas, Texas and flew over together for the World Cup. They’re also backing the Lionesses.

“We hate the Spanish coach. And while we love their team and wish them all the best, I think England deserves it,” they said.

“We came here to support the US. I never thought I'd go for England, but we're here now and they're in the final and I'm just excited to watch really good soccer,” Simmi added.

Sisters Avni and Simmi Nanduo grew up in Dallas, Texas, and flew over together with the intention of supporting the US but are supporting England for the final - something they never thought would happen.
Sisters Avni and Simmi Nanduo grew up in Dallas, Texas, and flew over together with the intention of supporting the US but are supporting England for the final - something they never thought would happen. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

52 min ago

Spain hero Salma Paralluelo starts for La Roja while England fields same 11 from semifinal win

From CNN's Matias Grez

The big news of the starting line-ups is teenager Salma Paralluelo, a Youth Olympics silver medalist and the breakout star of this World Cup, starts up front for Spain. Paralluelo has scored two key goals in La Roja's last two knockout ties and is a big bet for coach Jorge Vilda.

For England, Lauren James returns from her two-game suspension for a stamp in the round of 16, but will start Sunday's Women's World Cup final against Spain as a substitute.

One of the Lionesses' most gifted footballers and a player with the ability to create something from nothing, James gives head coach Sarina Wiegman a brilliant option from the bench. Still, Wiegman opts for the same 11 from England's big semifinal win over Australia.

England starting 11:

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

Defense: Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright (captain), Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly

Midfield: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone

Forwards: Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp

Spain starting 11:

Goalkeeper: Cata Col

Defense: Ona Battle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona

Midfield: Teresa Abelleira, Jenni Hermoso, Aitana Bonmatí

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo

1 hr 4 min ago

"You've already made history": Spain's sporting champions get behind La Roja ahead of the final

From CNN's Matias Grez

Spain's historic run to the Women's World Cup final has thrilled the nation – including some of the country's most iconic sports starts.

Ahead of Sunday's final, Spain's first in a Women's World Cup, 22-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol and men's World Cup winner Andres Iniesta were among the athletes to send their well wishes.

"I just wanted to send you a message of support wishing you the best, I hope you can enjoy this moment to the max," Nadal said in a video message on Twitter.

"Go and compete, give it your all and bring the trophy home, which would be something amazing, but remember that you've already made history and achieved something that seemed impossible.

We'll be cheering you on to the max ... let's go and win!"

Gasol, a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, added: "Keep giving everything, as you've done throughout this tournament.

"You've given us a lot of enjoyment and we're very proud of you."

Iniesta, who won the men's World Cup with La Roja in 2010, said: "Lots of luck in this match – the match of all matches!

"Above all, enjoy it. I'm sure it will turn out well. We believe in you."

##England Vs Spain#