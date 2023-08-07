Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji of Zambia celebrate after the team's victory as Valeria Del Campo of Costa Rica reacts after the team's defeat and elimination from the tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand on July 31. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Many predictions didn’t have a single African side making it out of the group stages at the Women’s World Cup, but the continent has once again defied expectations — just as it did at Qatar 2022 for the men’s tournament.

Nigeria, South Africa and tournament debutants Morocco have all stamped their tickets to the knockout round of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, ensuring the presence of three African teams in the tournament’s last 16 for the first time ever.

Zambia fell short of making it four-out-of-four for the African nations, finishing third in Group C behind two of the competition’s strongest sides, Japan and Spain. Yet the tournament’s lowest FIFA world-ranked team (77th) bowed out in style, claiming their first ever Women’s World Cup win with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica.

For the three remaining African sides, dreams of replicating — or even surpassing — Morocco’s achievement of reaching the semifinals at Qatar 2022 remain very real.

Nigeria is back in action against England on Monday: It might have featured two scoreless draws, but Nigeria’s route to its match today was not short on drama.

A penalty save from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie helped the Super Falcons to an impressive 0-0 draw against reigning Olympic champion Canada in their opening Group B game. It was a solid start for a side that arrived at the tournament having conceded more goals at the World Cup than any other team.

A bout with co-hosts Australia served up one of the games of the tournament so far, as Nigeria stunned Brisbane Stadium with a thrilling 3-2 victory.

A 0-0 draw against already eliminated Republic of Ireland was enough to see Nigeria progress from the group stages for the third time in their history, but they did surrender top spot in the section to Australia after the co-hosts dismantled Canada 4-0.

What would have been a match-up against Group D runners up Denmark is now a showdown with reigning European champion England. To go any further, the Super Falcons will have to stop a team with a perfect record at the tournament so far and beat European opposition at the Women’s World Cup for only the second time in their history.