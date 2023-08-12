Somehow, it is still 0-0 in Brisbane despite both teams having big chances to take the lead.

France looked to be the dominant team of the half, with Australia's most promising chances coming from counterattacks, but the Matildas almost took the lead just before half-time.

Lakrar and Le Sommer come closest to scoring for Les Bleues before the most clear-cut chance of the game, with only a brave block from Elisa de Almeida preventing Australia's Mary Fowler from finding the back of the net.

An amazing first half – what do the last 45 minutes have in store for us?