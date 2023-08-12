Australia and France clash for spot in Women's World Cup semifinals
By Issy Ronald, Ben Morse and Patrick Sung, CNN
Updated 3:57 a.m. ET, August 12, 2023
1 min ago
Next generation of Matildas fans soaking up the atmosphere in the stadium
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane
All around the stadium, Matildas fans are holding signs in support of their team like footballer Pip O'Neil, 11, who is watching the quarterfinal clash with his amazing artwork.
Elsewhere, a group of fans are on their feet the entire time. They came with a drum and a loudspeaker and are working their way through an impressive songsheet.
10 min ago
Half-time: It's still 0-0 despite late Australia chance
From CNN's Issy Ronald
Somehow, it is still 0-0 in Brisbane despite both teams having big chances to take the lead.
France looked to be the dominant team of the half, with Australia's most promising chances coming from counterattacks, but the Matildas almost took the lead just before half-time.
Lakrar and Le Sommer come closest to scoring for Les Bleues before the most clear-cut chance of the game, with only a brave block from Elisa de Almeida preventing Australia's Mary Fowler from finding the back of the net.
An amazing first half – what do the last 45 minutes have in store for us?
8 min ago
Amazing last-ditch defending saves France and denies Australia
From CNN's Ben Morse
The best chance of the game falls for Australia but some brilliant defending from Élisa De Almeida keeps the scores level.
Some indecision at the back from the French defense allows the ball to be crossed to Australia's Mary Fowler five yards out with the goal at her mercy.
But, seemingly out of nowhere, De Almeida appears and throws her body in front of the ball to block the shot and keep the scores level.
Incredible stuff so far.
19 min ago
Lakrar has another attempt to opening scoring, but it's still 0-0
From CNN's Ben Morse
She might be playing in defense, but Maëlle Lakrar looks the most likely to score the game's opener.
Having missed an excellent chance to score her second goal of the tournament earlier in the half, Lakrar once again comes closes to netting for Les Bleues as the game hits the half hour mark.
A set piece once again throws the Australia defense into panic and, after the ball isn't cleared successfully, it falls to Lakrar inside the box, but as she has showed throughout the competition, Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was equal to it and palms it away.
20 min ago
Eugénie Le Sommer draws first real save of the game
From CNN's Ben Morse
28 minutes in and we have our first real save of the game.
Eugénie Le Sommer, France's all-time goalscorer, breaks from deep against the Australia defense with the ball at her feet.
Sensing the opportunity to break the deadlock, the 34-year-old attempted a shot from the edge of the box and her effort took a deflection off Australia defender Alanna Kennedy, meaning Mackenzie Arnold needed to push the ball away to safety.
It's still nip and tuck, with big chances at a premium. About 13 minutes to go in the first half...
34 min ago
"Matilda" the koala tips Australia to win World Cup quarterfinal
From CNN's Issy Ronald
It's still 0-0 in Brisbane, but there is one Australian resident who is very confident that the Matildas will defeat France today and advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals.
"Matilda" the koala predicted that Australia would win today, picking an Australian scarf at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.
Will she be proven right despite the rough start for the co-host?
36 min ago
France misses glaring opportunity to take the lead, still 0-0 in Brisbane
From CNN's Ben Morse
How has France not scored??
Maëlle Lakrar, just a few yards out from goal, has the opportunity to open the scoring after some pinball action in the area gifts her chance.
However, the ball appears to skip up off the pitch and the defender is unable to get her shot on target with the ball looping over the bar.
What a missed opportunity, but France is firmly on the rise now.
43 min ago
Sam Kerr: Australia's superstar forward
From CNN's Ben Morse
Sam Kerr, one of the world's greatest strikers, starts on the bench but might feature in today's match – Australia fans will certainly hope so.
Kerr comes from a sporting family. Her Indian-born father was a professional Australian rules football player while her brother, Daniel, also played the sport – more commonly known as Aussie Rules – for the West Coast Eagles in the Australian Football League (AFL).
Due to her family’s sporting background and her evident natural ability, much was expected from Kerr early on. Those expectations only increased given she was learning the game in a nation where soccer is far from the main sport.
Kerr began to thrive in the limelight. A two-year stint with the Western New York Flash saw her game develop further and by the time she returned to the Perth Glory in August 2014, she was a bona fide superstar.
Things haven't quite gone to plan for her in this tournament, but there is still time for the forward to make her mark.