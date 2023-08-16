Co-host Australia takes on England for ticket to World Cup final
By George Ramsay, Ben Church and Patrick Sung, CNN
Updated 5:39 a.m. ET, August 16, 2023
1 min ago
Excitement builds ahead of the semifinal between Australia and England
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney
Kick-off is now just under half an hour away at Sydney's Stadium Australia and a big crowd has congregated for the game between two famous sporting rivals.
Dozens of fans – Australian and English – have been lining up for face paint...
While others have tried to pick out the perfect spot for a selfie.
And some have just taken to dancing and playing instruments to hype up the crowds.
It should be a fascinating and enthralling match.
28 min ago
Australia's defense minister jokingly hands duties over to goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold
From CNN's George Ramsay
This is a huge semifinal between two age-old rivals, and Australia’s Minister for Defence Richard Marles (as a joke, of course) has announced that he's not up to the job.
In a video on X, formerly Twitter, Marles explained how it was his "solemn duty" to temporarily hand his duties to Matildas shot-stopper Mackenzie Arnold ahead of the game against England.
"Tonight, our country faces a grave threat and it comes from the old enemy," Marles said in the video.
"I know that I am unable to meet the moment, so this afternoon, it is my solemn duty to resign as Australia's Minister for Defence and I've handed my commission to Mackenzie Arnold.
"As Australia expects, I know that in this hour she will do us proud."
But tomorrow, Marles added, "Can you please give me back the keys?"
35 min ago
Sam Kerr starts for Australia while England has an unchanged line-up for the semifinal
From CNN's Ben Church
There is both good and bad news for Australia fans ahead of the semifinal against England.
On the one hand, talisman Sam Kerr starts for the first time at this year's World Cup after recovering from a calf injury. However, defender Alanna Kennedy has been ruled out of the clash due to illness.
For England, it's an unchanged side to the one that beat Colombia 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
So much talent on display, but who will the hero? Who will be the villain? It's all to play for in Sydney.
Defense: Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Millie Bright
Midfield: Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone
Forward: Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp
48 min ago
It's been popping up a lot this tournament, but what exactly is VAR and how does it help referees?
From CNN's Jaide Timm-Garcia
As was the case at the 2019 tournament, video assistant refereeing – also known as VAR – has been used throughout the Women's World Cup.
VAR is used to help referees with in-game decisions, including goals and offenses leading to a goal, penalty decisions and offenses leading to a penalty, direct red cards, and whether a player has been incorrectly identified.
“VAR is there to help us in these game critical moments," Tori Penso, the referee for the semifinal between England and Australia, told CNN. "If we are to make a mistake, it’s an opportunity to get a second chance to get it right.”
Penso said that VAR is a tool, just like a referee's cards or whistle, to evaluate calls, many of which are difficult to determine with the naked eye, during a game.
"At the end of the day, all we want as referees is to make the right decision," she said.
How does it work? The process starts with an assistant VAR official reviewing multiple monitors of the live-streamed game in a remote location away from the field.
They interfere with the game only when they believe they see a “clear and obvious error” – such as a missed foul or handball in the box which could lead to a penalty being awarded.
They can then make a recommendation for the game's referee to go to a monitor on the side of the field to look at a replay of the scenario in question.
“We would work with our video operator to make sure we send down the perfect angle that will help the referee see the point of contact ... We talk through what we see on the field and have backup angles in the event the first angle isn’t sufficient," Penso said of the assistant VAR's role away from the field of play.
"We take a look, we have all the angles, we evaluate it, we recommend a review and then the referee has the final decision.
"At the end of the day, we just make a recommendation to the referee. It’s their decision.”
At the Women's World Cup – which wasn't the case at the men's – referees announce the VAR decision and give an explanation as to how the decision was reached over a loud speaker system inside the stadium.
Australian fans board the "Matildas Express" in Sydney
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney
Australian fans appear to be in good voice as they board a train to Stadium Australia. Spare a thought for any non-soccer fans on that carriage...
It's a huge moment for the sport in the country as this is the Matildas' first ever Women's World Cup semifinal and a chance for Australia to hand eternal sporting rival England another loss, so the noise is to be expected.
30 min ago
Fans scramble for the hottest ticket in town
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney
The world will be watching as England takes on Australia for a place in the Women's World Cup final today.
Rosemary Warren-Gordon, a 21-year-old England supporter from Manchester, just nabbed a ticket to the game less than four hours before kickoff.
Fellow supporters pulled a few strings on her behalf to secure one of the hottest tickets in town.
“I knew we were going to make it far,” she told CNN. “I didn’t want to buy a ticket in advance, but the future me definitely would.”
The atmosphere is starting to build in Sydney as fans start dreaming of watching their side reach the pinnacle of the sport.
But, for some, picking a team to support isn't an easy choice.
Sarah Kain, originally from England, has lived in Australia for seven years and seems to be somewhat conflicted – wearing an England jersey with an Australian hat.
She admits some “inner turmoil,” but adds that she's "just gunning for both.”
Friends Jackie Kane and Janine Brennan are less torn.
They’re from Scotland so, given the age-old rivalry with England, they are naturally backing Australia.
1 hr 10 min ago
Australia and England both look to book historic spot in final alongside Spain
From CNN's Ben Morse
It's been quite the summer of sport between Australia and England.
First, the Ashes took place in cricket – with Australia coming out on top in both the men's and women's formats.
A few weeks later, Australia beat its English counterpart in the final of the Netball World Cup.
And on Wednesday, the two will once again do battle, this time in the semifinal of the Women's World Cup.
Both are on magical runs, with Australia pushed on by its home crowd while England has continued its success under Sarina Wiegman following victory at the Women's Euros last year.
The Matildas are gradually recovering captain and all-time topscorer Sam Kerr back from injury, as she has played progressively more as the tournament has gone on, while also getting key contributions from other role players.
On the other hand, England has been effective if not emphatic in its run to the semifinal, with narrow victories becoming the norm. The team is likely though to feel the absence of Lauren James, who will serve the second match of her two-game suspension on Wednesday after she was sent off for stepping on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie during the round-of-16 game at Brisbane Stadium.
With fascinating tactical and personal battles across the pitch, Wednesday's semifinal – with both looking for their first ever Women's World Cup final spot – to set up a clash against Spain should be a thrilling watch.
1 hr 10 min ago
Here's what happened in the first semifinal match between Spain and Sweden
From CNN's Patrick Sung
What a game and what a finish. La Roja looked the better side throughout the match and it's rewarded with a ticket to its first ever Women's World Cup final.
An opening goal from Salma Paralluelo gave Spain a late lead with just under 10 minutes to play, but Sweden found an equalizer through Rebecka Blomqvist just minutes later.
Olga Carmona then scored what turned out to be the decisive goal in the 90th minute and sent Spain to the final with a powerful finish past Zećira Mušović from the edge of the box.
A dramatic ending to a pulsating victory and you can see what it means in the players' and coaching staff's faces.
Spain now faces either Australia or England in Sunday's final.
1 hr 10 min ago
England set to take on Australia in the second semifinal match at the 2023 Women's World Cup
It's England's Lionesses against Australia's Matildas in the second semifinal match of the 2023 Women's World Cup!
The winner will face Spain on Sunday for the championship trophy. La Rojadefeated Sweden 2-1 in Auckland in the first semifinal match on Tuesday.