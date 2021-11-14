While on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan and took his advice on how he treated his own Covid-19 infection.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I’ve a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast and on the phone to me," Rodgers said.

"I’m going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel that the people that get Covid and recover, have the most robust immunity. I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten but I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible," the quarterback said.

Rodgers said he did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said the decision to seek alternative treatments was “what was best for my body.”

Rodgers said the NFL knew he was unvaccinated, and he had multiple conversations with NFL doctors including one where a doctor told him, "it is impossible for vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid."

Rodgers said he had previously tried to "petition" the league that his homeopathic treatment of increasing his antibodies should be considered as an alternative to getting fully vaccinated via Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Rodgers continued, "at that point I knew I was definitely not going to win the appeal."

CNN has asked the NFL about this claim and whether the league has a comment.