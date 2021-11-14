Green Bay Packers beat Seattle Seahawks, 17-0

It's all over in Green Bay.

Packers defeat the Seahawks 17-0 in Aaron Rodgers' return to the field. Rodgers sat out last week's game after testing positive for Covid-19 and admitting he was unvaccinated.

The 37-year-old Packers quarterback looked rusty. He ended up completing 23 on 37 attempts with 292 yards and an interception. Green Bay held the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson, who was coming back from a finger injury, to 15 first downs, 3.5 yards per play, and just 208 total yards of offense in the game.

Green Bay moves to 8-2 on the year. Seattle falls to 3-6.