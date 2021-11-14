Sports
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Aaron Rodgers returns following Covid-19 diagnosis

By Mike Hayes and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 7:31 p.m. ET, November 14, 2021
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Green Bay Packers beat Seattle Seahawks, 17-0

From CNN's Mike Hayes

It's all over in Green Bay.

Packers defeat the Seahawks 17-0 in Aaron Rodgers' return to the field. Rodgers sat out last week's game after testing positive for Covid-19 and admitting he was unvaccinated.

The 37-year-old Packers quarterback looked rusty. He ended up completing 23 on 37 attempts with 292 yards and an interception. Green Bay held the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson, who was coming back from a finger injury, to 15 first downs, 3.5 yards per play, and just 208 total yards of offense in the game.

Green Bay moves to 8-2 on the year. Seattle falls to 3-6.

10 min ago

AJ Dillon punches in a touchdown, Green Bay up 17-0

From CNN's Mike Hayes

AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for his first touchdown of the game.
AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for his first touchdown of the game. (Aaron Gash/AP)

Packers running back AJ Dillon notched his second touchdown of the contest and pushed his team's lead to 17-0 late in the fourth.

Dillon's two-yard score capped off a 10-play, 80-yard drive in which the Packers ran more than 6 minutes off the clock.

There are less than two minutes left in the game for Russell Wilson and Seattle.

20 min ago

Two-minute warning in Green Bay

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Just two minutes left on the clock with the Packers milking a 10-0 lead.

Green Bay has the ball deep in Seattle territory and is looking to pad their lead.

Things look pretty bleak for the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson in his return to the field.

37 min ago

Green Bay finds the end zone, leads 10-0 in the 4th quarter

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Finally, a touchdown.

Green Bay running back A.J. Dillon powered the ball into the end zone from three yards out to cap off an 11 play, 62 yards drive by the Packers.

The Packers extend their lead to 10-0 over the Seahawks in the fourth quarter.

21 min ago

Both quarterbacks throw interceptions in the 3rd quarter

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Jamal Adams celebrates with his teammates after his interception in third quarter.
Jamal Adams celebrates with his teammates after his interception in third quarter. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We're in the third quarter in Green Bay with the Packers still up 3-0 on the Seattle Seahawks.

Neither quarterback looked sharp in the first half and that trend has continued.

The Packers were forced to punt from their own 13-yard line on their first possession of the half, allowing the Seahawks to take over with good field position at their 38-yard line.

Russell Wilson led Seattle on a nine play, 50 yard drive deep into Packers territory. But on third down, with the ball on the Green Bay 12 yard line, Wilson scrambled out of trouble and tried to find DK Metcalf in the end zone. His pass was intercepted by Packers cornerback Kevin King for a touchback.

Green Bay took over and Aaron Rodgers proceeded to march the Packers down the field. On third and 6 from the Seahawks 15-yard line, Rodgers escaped a sack but then threw one up for grabs in the direction of tight end Josiah Deguara. His pass was intercepted.

The game is heading to the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.

1 hr 18 min ago

Second half begins in Green Bay

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The second half is starting at Lambeau Field. Packers are up 3-0 on the Seahawks.

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay managed to put up just three points in the first half against Seattle, who is the 29th ranked defense against the pass and 31st ranked overall with only the New York Jets below them.

1 hr 29 min ago

Packers lead Seahawks at the half, 3-0

From CNN's Mike Hayes

 (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
 (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's been a defensive affair at Lambeau Field in Green Bay so far.

The home side mustered the only points of the first half thanks to a Mason Crosby second-quarter field goal. Crosby missed another field goal attempt earlier in the game.

The story coming into this contest was the return of the two big-name quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers missed last week's game versus Kansas City after testing positive for Covid-19. After his diagnosis was revealed, Rodgers confirmed he is unvaccinated. The Green Bay quarterback was quarantined for 10 days before being cleared to play on Saturday. Wilson missed the last three games with a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery.

Neither quarterback lit up the highlight reel in the first half. Rodgers completed 14 passes on 23 attempts for 160 yards. He also fumbled in the second quarter but recovered the ball himself. Wilson was 8-13 for just 66 yards. He was also sacked twice.

1 hr 55 min ago

Two-minute warning in the first half

From CNN's Mike Hayes

It's the two-minute warning in Green Bay. The Packers lead the Seahawks 3-0 and have the ball on their own 40-yard line.

2 hr 14 min ago

Green Bay strikes first, up 3-0

From CNN's Mike Hayes

The Packers struck first in the second quarter at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay advanced the ball downfield to the Seahawks 9 yard line but couldn't find the end zone.

Placekicker Mason Crosby, who missed a field goal earlier in the game, put it through the uprights from 27 yards. The home team leads 3-0.