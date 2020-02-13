World
Coronavirus: Latest news on the Covid-19 global pandemic
Show Description
This map is the key to when US might start easing Covid-19 restrictions
Pfizer and BioNTech seeking emergency use authorization from FDA for Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5
In Europe, leaders are starting to turn the page on the pandemic. It's a different story in the US
BA.2, the newly detected version of Omicron, is not a cause for alarm, scientists say
Tracking Covid-19 vaccines in the US
A state-by-state breakdown of cases
Dashboard: Tracking America's recovery
Covid-19 info in your area
Your questions, answered
Covid-19 timeline
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter
Get the CNN app and activate alerts
Impact on everyday life
Disaster-hit Tonga goes into lockdown after recording first local Covid cases
Burnt out and frustrated, Covid-weary Americans try to accept uncertainty as their new normal
How Covid is making divorce cases more complicated
'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu voices support for vaccines after revealing he lost grandparents to Covid
60 million households have requested free Covid-19 rapid tests, White House says
The political reaction
'Fauci Can Pound Sand': DeSantis takes on Dr. Fauci in re-election messaging
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tests positive for Covid-19
Fact check: GOP Rep. Chip Roy twice promotes false online rumor about Canadian PM fleeing to the US
Boris Johnson condemned over 'failures of leadership' in lockdown 'Partygate' report
White House sketches a future in which normal life and Covid-19 coexist
Cleveland suburbs offer window into how pandemic policies could shape midterm election
The medical front
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine
Dr. Tom Frieden: Why I'm cautiously optimistic about Covid-19
Our nursing workforce will keep crumbling if changes aren't made
Moderna begins next phase of Omicron-specific booster trial as study finds that antibodies remain durable despite 6-fold drop over 6 months
How to think about boosters in light of this week's Pfizer and Moderna news
A universal vaccine could be the future of the coronavirus fight
Pfizer and BioNTech begin clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine
The business impact
Omicron may be mild, but it's still adding to many Americans' financial stress
Spotify makes public platform rules that cover Covid-19 misinformation. Will it be enough?
Coronavirus lockdowns are still taking a toll on China's factories