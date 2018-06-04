Breaking News
Ben Fogle's journey to the roof of the world
Big mountain, big numbers
Mount Everest facts and figures
How to measure a mountain
Stories from the summit
What happens to your body on Everest
Active-duty U.S. soldiers, veteran summit Everest
Sherpa superheroes
Biological secrets of superhuman mountaineers
The guardian angels of the Himalayas
Record breakers
The heroes of Everest
Why Sherpas thrive in thin air
After the avalanche
The wild climb they can't resist
Why would anyone spend a vacation climbing a mountain whose top is referred to as "the Death Zone"?
Cycling across the Arctic
Before starting his round-the-world trip at Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost point of the Americas, Ben Page had barely picked up a camera.
About Challenge to Change
This series showcases individuals pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Read more about CNN's special reports policy.