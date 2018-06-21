'Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis'

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress, or for those who are helping a person in crisis.
TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community, can be reached at 1-866-488-7386.
Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available 24/7.
For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat window with counselors available 24/7.