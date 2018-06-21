Breaking News

'Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis'

The recent deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade have raised awareness about suicide. Anderson Cooper explores the issue during a town hall on Sunday, June 24, at 7 p.m. ET on CNN TV and CNNgo.

Show Description

  • Where you can find help

    • The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress, or for those who are helping a person in crisis.
    • TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community, can be reached at 1-866-488-7386.
    • Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available 24/7.
    • For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat window with counselors available 24/7.
    • The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.
  • anthony bourdain parts unknown preview la anderson cooper_00002001
    anthony bourdain parts unknown preview la anderson cooper_00002001

      JUST WATCHED

      anthony bourdain parts unknown preview la anderson cooper_00002001.jpg

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Anderson Cooper pays tribute to his friend, Anthony Bourdain

  • SUNDAY JUNE 24 7P ET

    Exploring America's suicide crisis

    CNN's Anderson Cooper will moderate a town hall on suicide, the often misunderstood and growing crisis that can reach across all socio-economic, race, gender, religious, political and age groups.

Facts on suicide & mental health 

  • By the numbers

    • A person takes his or her life worldwide every 40 seconds, according to the World Health Organization
    • By 2020, the WHO predicts that rate will increase to one suicide every 20 seconds
    • In the United States, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in 2015, according to the CDC

What can be done? 

Survivors' stories 