Does this doctor hold the secret to ending malaria?
The bionic skin that can feel a tumor
Pioneering doctor heals wounds with spider silk
The bionic skin that could save your life
About CNN Frontiers
In this landmark digital series, CNN profiles scientists who have undertaken extraordinary breakthrough research that will impact the world as we know it.
Read more about CNN's special reports policy.
The latest
Harnessing spider powers to heal human bodies
Secret to a child's health revealed in mother's blood
Exploring space
The planet hunter searching for another Earth
The planet hunter searching for another Earth
The secret to making a scientific discovery
Biotech
This man's microchip can predict your future
Lab-on-a-chip decodes DNA to predict your future
The scientist creating opioids for the masses
Unique discoveries
The 'Underground Astronauts' in search of human species
Discovery could predict your medical destiny
Stem Cells
Stem cells cure blindness
Saving the sight of 30 million people
See the world through the eyes of a scientist
World of science
The nuclear detective tracking down the world's last elements
The women changing the field of science
More innovation
How bionics could help millions with disabilities
Scientists report breakthrough in the quest for obese plants
Could you predict who is likely to wake up during surgery?
How to build houses with water