Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
Facts First
2020 Election
Search »
Learn about the presidential candidates, issues, polls, swing states and how to vote.
Show Description
The Latest on the Candidates
Democrats
Democratic candidates focus on the economy in the opening stages of first debate
By Maeve Reston, CNN
Live updates
Jay Inslee hits Trump: Wind turbines don't cause cancer. They cause jobs.
Here are the 24 Democrats who have said they're running for president
In pictures: The first Democratic debates
Opinion: There is only 1 question at tonight's debate
Republicans
President Trump is watching the debate. His early review is in: 'BORING!'
Trump says Pence is '100%' his 2020 running mate
Anderson Cooper debunks Trump's new smear about Mueller