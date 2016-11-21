Breaking News
Mars experience opens in the Wadi Rum desert
Fading tradition of female facial tattoos
Female footballers attempt record-breaking match
The story behind Muslim Women's Day
The enduring influence of Zaha Hadid
Petra: Growing up in Jordan's 'lost city'
About Inside the Middle East
From jaw-dropping theme parks to up-and-coming artists, CNN's Inside the Middle East explores the region's rich culture, vibrant art and innovative people.
Read more about CNN's special reports policy.
Inside the Middle East on TV
All showtimes in ET
Saturday 07 April: 07:30
Sunday 08 April: 01:30, 14:30
Wednesday 11 April: 05:30, 12:30
Saturday 14 April: 0130, 14:30
Sunday 15 April: 07:30
Opinion
Why ban cinemas in Saudi Arabia?
Why there is more to Middle Eastern art than women and war
Watch the show
Mo Salah, the Egyptian King of Liverpool
From humble beginnings to global fame
The superstar carrying the hopes of Egypt
Saudi Arabia's hidden archeological treasures
Heritage top of Saudi tourism plans
Using the latest science to preserve the past
How Zaha Hadid reshaped architecture
Female architects on rise in Middle East
How one woman pushed industry forward
Mars Mission sparks scientific renaissance
Age old fascination with space in Arab World
Inspiring next generation of astronauts
Museum that's more than bricks and mortar
Saudi Arabia's hip-hop pioneer
Qusai Kheder: Fusing rap and Saudi culture
Franco Dragone brings his magic to Dubai
How Morocco became surf destination
Moroccan town becomes surfer's paradise
Encouraging next generation of Moroccan surfers
Cairo's emerging contemporary dance scene
Bringing modern day Cairo to Liverpool
How Egypt's revolution changed Aly Khamees
Taking street art into gallery
The most expensive living Arab artist at auction
The colorful life of Fahrelnissa Zeid
The Alhambra: Crown jewel of Islamic Spain
Exploring the Moorish roots of Spanish cuisine
Flamenco's Middle East influences
Musician: I found romance in post-war Lebanon
Musician: Globalized world didn't touch this
Behind-the-scenes look at Hamdan's music video
Inspiration behind Azza Fahmy's jewelry
The story of a jewelry icon
Azza Fahmy's future of architecture
The rise of comedy in Saudi Arabia
An Arab-American composer finds inspiration
A cartoon a day for 8 years
Dia Azzawi's extraordinary art
Dia Azzawi takes a tour of Jordan's art
Arab history through Dia Azzawi's art
Exploring Dubai with designer Reem Acra
Magazine wants to take Mid East fashion global
Dubai fashion gets digital treatment
Extreme rafting...in the desert
The sculptor who's obsessed with rocks
Meet the mountaineer who's going to space
Body art where tattoos are taboo
Egypt's cinema comeback
The rise of Saudi art
Around the region
UAE
Space project seeks 'brilliant minds'
Will this be world's longest zip line?
Louvre Abu Dhabi to open in November 2017
Syria
Risking life for Oscar-nominated film
Bringing the tastes of Damascus to London
'Refugee' orchestra unites musicians
Iraq
Women and men run Erbil Marathon
ISIS bans lifted in Mosul
How soccer stars brought Iraq together
Saudi Arabia
10k women preparing to drive 'taxis'
Saudi women allowed in stadiums
Inside a gated US compound
Lebanon
Powerful Tripoli rooftop message
Astrophotographers aim for the stars
Saving Beirut's crumbling heritage architecture
Iran
Women defy marathon ban
The Middle East's most beautiful hotel?
Iran's amazing mosques
Egypt
Sinai Trail: Egypt's first through-hike
Mysterious 'void' found in pyramid
Ancient tomb with mummies unveiled
Jordan
Southern Oman doubled for Mars
Growing up in Jordan's 'lost city'
'Smallest hotel' created in desert
West Bank and Gaza
Bethlehem's best restaurants
Movie director 'shaking system'
Rise of West Bank skateboard scene
Women in the Middle East
First Arab woman to join WWE
Zahra Lari: Pro skater in a headscarf
Palestinian director 'shaking system'
Travel the region
What are the best foods in Mid-East?
Is this the Mediterranean's best-kept secret?
Take a look inside Iran's amazing mosques
Long reads
The Iraqi footballers who beat bullets and bombs
Saving Beirut's crumbling heritage architecture
Could biofuel for planes be grown in desert?
'Mr Gay Syria': film documents lives of LGBTI refugees
How a dream led the first Arab to Explorers Grand Slam
Jordan's 24-hour literary labyrinth saved from closure
The Mediterranean's unlikely surf destination: Lebanon
Bringing the tastes of Damascus to London
The Syrian who risked his life for Oscar-nominated film
Iraqi artist Dia Azzawi portrays human suffering and regional instability
Crowds flock to Saudi Arabia's first Comic Con
Welcome to Lebanon ... in the United States
Women defy Tehran's last minute marathon ban
Why women are taking to YouTube in Saudi Arabia
Will Dubai get the Middle East's first Michelin Guide?
Nike commercial celebrates Arab female athletes
Will the next megacity come out of a 3D printer?
Meet the Sufi mystic who has the world whirling
Syria's 'refugee' orchestra unites musicians who fled war
What does it mean to be an Arab man in 2017?
Tour of Oman 2017: Ben Hermans secures 'most beautiful' win
Egyptian cinema plots comeback
Dubai's underwater villas are making waves
Teen hits back at ISIS with replica sculpture