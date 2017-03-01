Breaking News
World
+
Africa
Americas
Asia
Europe
Middle East
U.S.
World
Politics
Money
Opinion
Health
Entertainment
Tech
Style
Travel
Sports
Video
VR
Live TV
Search »
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Home
U.S.
Crime + Justice
Energy + Environment
Extreme Weather
Space + Science
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Europe
Middle East
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Markets
Tech
Media
Personal Finance
Luxury
Opinion
Political Op-Eds
Social Commentary
Food
Fitness
Wellness
Parenting
Vital Signs
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Arts
Design
Fashion
Architecture
Luxury
Autos
Video
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Videos
Pro Football
College Football
Basketball
Baseball
Soccer
Olympics
Video
Live TV
•
Digital Studios
CNN Films
HLN
TV Schedule
TV Shows A-Z
CNNVR
Shop
CNN Underscored
-Explore
-Wellness
-Gadgets
-Lifestyle
CNN Store
How To Watch VR
Archives
More…
Photos
Longform
Investigations
CNN profiles
CNN Leadership
CNN Newsletters
Work for CNN
U.S.
International
Español
Arabic
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
QE2 unveiled as luxury hotel after decade out of action
Why workers are hungry for food delivery apps
About Global Gateway
This series showcases the most exciting developments from Dubai, which are making it a global gateway between East and West.
Read more about CNN's special reports policy.
Latest stories
What Dubai's ascent means for global architects
24-karat diet: An appetite for gold
Inside the world's tallest building
You might've missed...
Interactive: What will Dubai look like in 2050?
DIFF 2017: 5 things you might have missed
UAE looks to Mars for STEM inspiration
New travel tech to revolutionize city living
'300mph' hypercar unveiled at Motor Show
Bollywood's love affair with the UAE
Why Indian wedding season is a boon for the gold souks
Flying motorbike trialed by Dubai Police
Self-driving police patrol to hit the streets
Video
Dubai's plan to revolutionize transport
Is blockchain the future for trade?
Dubai's space ambitions take flight
Why Dubai needs a global workforce
How to future-proof your staff
Dubai's freezones drive innovation
How tech transformed Dubai
The spectacular rise of Dubai
More from Dubai
How oldest running club sparked fitness craze
Expo 2020: What happens when the party's over?
Dubai Creek Tower: New pictures emerge of world's next tallest tower
Instagram entrepreneurs share their business secrets
Tour Dubai's most extravagant hotels
Is off-grid living the future for Dubai?
App aims to become 'desert unicorn'
Is Dubai ushering in the era of the robocop?
Sandracer 500GT: Enter the dune bashing supercar
Dubai to build $1.7b man-made islands by 2020
By Thomas Page, CNN
Dubai is growing again, and again it's building into the sea.
How Dubai became an adrenaline junkie paradise
It's official: Dubai has world's fastest police car
Can Dubai become the world's happiest city?
Why Careem is bigger than Uber in the Middle East
Driverless flying taxi service set to launch
The world's biggest dhow is about to set sail
'Solar canopy' turns sunlight into electricity and art
World's first rotating, shape-shifting tower
These underwater villas are making waves