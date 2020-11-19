World
Show Description
Think Big
Aqua Pods are floating modules for shopping and living
Growing 'future-proof' food in the desert
Recycling the Middle East's e-waste
This company wants to revolutionize how ports operate
Follow That Start Up
An app is rewarding students for staying off their phones in class
This company wants our motorcycles to be electric
App for children pivots during the pandemic
How cattle-herding drones could modernize the livestock industry
Dubai Downtime and POV
Legendary hotel opens to non-guests for first time
Inside Dubai's newly opened Madame Tussauds museum
What to do in Dubai if you're visiting for Expo 2020
Michael Cinco brings sparkle to Dubai
Ain Dubai: How the world's largest observation wheel was built
Heart of Europe is creating a huge coral reef