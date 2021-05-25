US
World
Politics
Business
Opinion
Health
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Sports
Videos
Edition
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Search CNN
Open Menu
Search
Edition
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
US
Crime + Justice
Energy + Environment
Extreme Weather
Space + Science
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Australia
China
Europe
India
Middle East
United Kingdom
Politics
The Biden Presidency
Facts First
Business
Markets
Tech
Media
Success
Perspectives
Videos
Opinion
Political Op-Eds
Social Commentary
Health
Life, But Better
Fitness
Food
Sleep
Mindfulness
Relationships
Entertainment
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Tech
Innovate
Gadget
Foreseeable Future
Mission: Ahead
Upstarts
Work Transformed
Innovative Cities
Style
Arts
Design
Fashion
Architecture
Luxury
Beauty
Video
Travel
Destinations
Food and Drink
Stay
News
Videos
Sports
Pro Football
College Football
Basketball
Baseball
Soccer
Tokyo 2020
Videos
Live TV
Digital Studios
CNN Films
HLN
TV Schedule
TV Shows A-Z
CNNVR
Audio
Coupons
CNN Underscored
Explore
Wellness
Gadgets
Lifestyle
CNN Store
Weather
Climate
Storm Tracker
Wildfire Tracker
Video
More
Photos
Longform
Investigations
CNN Profiles
CNN Leadership
CNN Newsletters
Work for CNN
Follow CNN
Show Description
Meanwhile in China: Sign up for the newsletter
China's new space station gets its first female astronaut
With all eyes on Taiwan, tensions are building on another Chinese frontier: India
China celebrates growth in wealth, power -- and height
Hong Kong prioritized opening to China over the rest of the world. Now it's stuck in Covid limbo
He helped bring down one of China's most corrupt officials. So why is the country cheering his downfall?
China says it's restricting abortions to promote gender equality. Experts are skeptical