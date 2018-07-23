Breaking News
Intermittent fasting and a new passion helped him lose 95 pounds
Eat more plants and less meat to live longer and improve heart health, study suggests
South Africa's 'boxing grannies' juke and jab their way to healthier lives
How likely are you live to 90? Depends on your gender and body size
Married people walk faster and have stronger grip, new study says
Less sitting, more moving tied to living longer
High-fiber diet linked to lower risk of death and chronic diseases
Just 6 months of walking may reverse cognitive decline, study says
About Live Longer
Live Longer explores the latest science, technology and research taking place globally to increase the human lifespan.
Read more about CNN's special reports policy.
How to help yourself live longer in 2019
Woman turns 107 and shares her secret to longevity: 'I never got married'
Eat the seeds: Why the germs found inside apples may be good for you
Death rates climbing among young and middle-age US adults
Eat well, exercise more: New global guidelines to reduce risk of dementia
Your lifestyle can lower your dementia risk, even if you have high genetic risk, study says
Study, work, retire? How to prepare for a 100-year life
The Japanese art of "forest bathing"
Meet the world's oldest esports team
How to calculate your "second age"
How a good social life can help your lifespan
Promote healing energy by practicing Qigong
India's elderly are worried about their social lives
81-year-old runner breaks records, says 'the best is yet to come'
Human longevity might be increasing over time, study says
Moderate carb intake best for a healthy lifespan
Life expectancy rises in Australia and Japan, new study finds
Sleep in this weekend -- you might live longer