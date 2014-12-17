Open Menu
Show Description
New South Korean President on balancing relations with the US, China and North Korea
Saif Ali Khan on the success of his Netflix show
Reflections on growing up in a famous family
Khan talks about interfaith unions and modernizing of Islam
About Talk Asia
Talk Asia explores the personalities behind the newsmakers in the fields of arts, politics, sports and business.
Read more about CNN's special reports policy.
Previously on Talk Asia
Mahathir Mohamad
Mahathir Mohamad: Political comeback at age 93
Mahathir on his first term: "I was not a dictator"
Malaysian PM on China and Trump
Watch on CNN TV
Showtimes:
Wednesday October 3: 5.30am, 12.30pm
Saturday October 6: 1.30am, 2.30pm
Sunday October 7: 7.30am
Saturday October 13: 7.30am
Sunday October 14: 1.30am, 2.30pm
(All times in ET)
Moon Jae-in
Meet South Korea's new president Moon Jae-in
The country is looking to its charismatic new leader as a healer.
Moon Jae-in on North Korea and the United States
Former human rights lawyer, student activist: Moon's rise to the presidency
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba on sexual harassment and female equality
From actress to startup founder
What roles does Jessica Alba want to play?
Reflections on Hollywood's #MeToo movement