Hong Kong protests

In 2019, Hong Kong was rocked by pro-democracy protests, sparked by a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China. Early demonstrations drew nearly a quarter of the city's population to the streets but became increasingly violent as police cracked down and protesters remained defiant.

The movement posed a challenge to the city's government and Beijing not seen since Hong Kong was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997, but was quelled by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's imposition of a sweeping National Security Law in 2020. Many activists have since fled the city or been arrested, with trials ongoing.

