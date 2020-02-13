A virus spreads through China

In late 2019, reports emerged of a mysterious illness in China. It was identified as a new type of coronavirus, believed to have come from a seafood market in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province.

Tens of thousands of cases have since been confirmed in mainland China, with more than 1,000 dead. Hundreds of cases have also been confirmed in other countries and territories. Authorities are now trying to stop the virus spreading further, restricting millions of people from traveling and introducing strict quarantines.