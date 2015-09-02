Watch Live TV - CNNgo

Breaking News

Get started watching Live TV 

  • Select your provider

    Click Watch Live TV on CNN.com then select your TV service provider.

  • Sign In

    Enter the username and password you use to access your TV service provider online account.

  • Watch Live TV

    Watch live news coverage and your favorite shows on demand. At home or on the go!

Ways to watch Live TV 

  • Computer

    Watch on your computer using your browser. Just click to Watch Live TV or go to the TV or Video section and click CNNgo from the top menu.

  • Apple tvOS

    Download CNNgo for tvOS in the App Store

  • Samsung TV

    Check out CNNgo in the Recommended section of your Samsung TV

  • Android TV

    Download CNNgo from the Google Play store

  • Apple TV

    Click on Watch CNN Live from the featured section of Apple TV

  • Roku

    Add CNNgo to your Roku player now

  • Fire TV

    Add CNNgo to your Fire TV

FAQs about Live TV 

  • Why do I need to sign in with my TV service provider information?

    Your TV subscription that includes CNN is your key to watching CNN TV online. When you sign in through your TV service provider, you confirm your CNN TV subscription.

    Who has access?

    TV Everywhere is accessible by viewers in the United States who are current subscribers to a partner cable or satellite TV service and have CNN as part of their channel package.

    Where do I get my login name and password?

    Please contact your TV service provider directly for this information. Tip: for many providers, you can use the same login name and password you use to log onto the provider's website.

    What if my TV service provider is not listed?

    Live TV is available only through participating TV service providers. We are always partnering with new providers. Contact yours for more information and check back again soon.

    How much does it cost?

    There is no additional cost.

    Still have questions?

    Apple TV, tvOS appletv@cnn.com

    Rokurokutv@cnn.com

    Samsung TVsamsungtv@cnn.com

    Amazon Fire TVfiretv@cnn.com

    Android TVandroidtv@cnn.com