New York CNN —

Southwest Airlines is bracing itself for a fine from the US government for last year’s operational meltdown over Christmas that canceled 16,700 flights and left two million passengers stranded.

The carrier said that it “could be subject to fines and/or penalties resulting from investigations by the Department of Transportation,” in a regulatory filing Monday, adding that it’s “currently not able to estimate” how much the fine could be.

Southwest said it was notified last week by the US DOT because the agency had determined that it had “failed to provide adequate customer service assistance, prompt flight status notifications, and proper and prompt refunds,” making