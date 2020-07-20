Follow the money

Where did $380B in PPP money go?

The Paycheck Protection Program has doled out billions in forgivable pandemic relief loans to businesses. Use this database to see where the money went.

By Sergio Hernandez, CNN
Published July 20, 2020

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has approved $521 billion to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls through low-interest, forgivable loans, has been a central pillar of the federal government’s economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July, the Small Business Administration (SBA), which operates the program and backs the loans, released detailed data on almost 650,000 active loans each worth $150,000 or more. Use this database to search the data, which represents almost $380 billion — nearly 75% — of the money awarded so far.

648,467

Loans worth $150K+

632,528

Businesses

$379.7 billion

Approved dollars

Dollars by loan approval date

Since the SBA began accepting PPP applications in April, the agency has approved 4.8 million loans worth $521 billion under the program. About 13% of those loans were worth $150,000 or more. In aggregate, they represent almost 75% of the money awarded so far.

Loans by size

The amount a business could receive was based on its payroll costs, up to $10 million. The government reported loan amounts in ranges.

Description Business Name Business Type Industry + Sector Employees Date Approved Loan Amount Lender
$5M–$10M loan to AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE
WASHINGTON, DC
Non-profit Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
414 April 30, 2020 $5M–$10M Bank of America, National Association
$5M–$10M loan to ARCTIC SLOPE NATIVE ASSOCIATION, LTD. ARCTIC SLOPE NATIVE ASSOCIATION, LTD.
BARROW, AK
Non-profit Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
295 April 14, 2020 $5M–$10M National Cooperative Bank, National Association
$5M–$10M loan to RUTTURA & SONS CONSTRUCTION CO INC RUTTURA & SONS CONSTRUCTION CO INC
WEST BABYLON, NY
S-Corp Other Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
Construction
130 April 13, 2020 $5M–$10M Bank of America, National Association
$5M–$10M loan to SAE INTERNATIONAL SAE INTERNATIONAL
WARRENDALE, PA
Non-profit Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
322 April 13, 2020 $5M–$10M PNC Bank, National Association
$5M–$10M loan to AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION, INC. AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION, INC.
ARLINGTON, VA
Non-profit Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
463 April 15, 2020 $5M–$10M Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
All loans

Loans by business structure

A number of different businesses were approved for loans, including non-profit organizations.

Business Structure Loans Amount
Corporation 270,477 $103.3 billion
LLC 168,166 $60.6 billion
S-Corp 130,498 $50.9 billion
Non-profit 41,339 $21 billion
Partnership 12,702 $5.1 billion
LLP 7,482 $3.1 billion
Sole Proprietorship 8,564 $2.4 billion
Professional Association 3,806 $1.4 billion
Cooperative 1,812 $838.1 million
Employee Stock Ownership Plan 507 $542.3 million
Non-profit Childcare Center 642 $233.5 million
Trust 281 $158.8 million
Self-employed Individual 679 $154.5 million
Independent Contractor 153 $41.6 million
Joint Venture 75 $36.4 million
Tenant in Common 21 $5.2 million
Rollover as Business Start-Up 4 $1.2 million

Top sectors and industries

Businesses approved for loans spanned each sector of the economy and a wide range of industries. Construction sector businesses were approved for the most money overall. Across individual industries, full-service restaurants topped the ranking.

Industry + Sector Loans Employees Amount
Full-Service Restaurants
Accommodation and Food Services
33,608 1.9 million $9.1 billion
Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
Health Care and Social Assistance
20,932 811,701 $7.9 billion
New Car Dealers
Retail Trade
12,694 745,947 $7 billion
Offices of Lawyers
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
14,310 431,247 $5.3 billion
Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
Construction
13,140 453,844 $4.9 billion
All industries

Loans by location

While population centers such as California, Texas and New York led in total loans and approved dollars, Washington, DC, Massachusetts and North Dakota received the most dollars per person.

