648,467Loans worth $150K+
632,528Businesses
$379.7 billionApproved dollars
Dollars by loan approval date
Since the SBA began accepting PPP applications in April, the agency has approved 4.8 million loans worth $521 billion under the program. About 13% of those loans were worth $150,000 or more. In aggregate, they represent almost 75% of the money awarded so far.
Loans by size
The amount a business could receive was based on its payroll costs, up to $10 million. The government reported loan amounts in ranges.
|Description
|Business Name
|Business Type
|Industry + Sector
|Employees
|Date Approved
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|$5M–$10M loan to AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE
|
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE
WASHINGTON, DC
|Non-profit
|
Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
|414
|April 30, 2020
|$5M–$10M
|Bank of America, National Association
|$5M–$10M loan to ARCTIC SLOPE NATIVE ASSOCIATION, LTD.
|
ARCTIC SLOPE NATIVE ASSOCIATION, LTD.
BARROW, AK
|Non-profit
|
Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
|295
|April 14, 2020
|$5M–$10M
|National Cooperative Bank, National Association
|$5M–$10M loan to RUTTURA & SONS CONSTRUCTION CO INC
|
RUTTURA & SONS CONSTRUCTION CO INC
WEST BABYLON, NY
|S-Corp
|
Other Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
Construction
|130
|April 13, 2020
|$5M–$10M
|Bank of America, National Association
|$5M–$10M loan to SAE INTERNATIONAL
|
SAE INTERNATIONAL
WARRENDALE, PA
|Non-profit
|
Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
|322
|April 13, 2020
|$5M–$10M
|PNC Bank, National Association
|$5M–$10M loan to AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION, INC.
|
AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION, INC.
ARLINGTON, VA
|Non-profit
|
Professional Organizations
Other Services (except Public Administration)
|463
|April 15, 2020
|$5M–$10M
|Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
Loans by business structure
A number of different businesses were approved for loans, including non-profit organizations.
|Business Structure
|Loans
|Amount
|Corporation
|270,477
|$103.3 billion
|LLC
|168,166
|$60.6 billion
|S-Corp
|130,498
|$50.9 billion
|Non-profit
|41,339
|$21 billion
|Partnership
|12,702
|$5.1 billion
|LLP
|7,482
|$3.1 billion
|Sole Proprietorship
|8,564
|$2.4 billion
|Professional Association
|3,806
|$1.4 billion
|Cooperative
|1,812
|$838.1 million
|Employee Stock Ownership Plan
|507
|$542.3 million
|Non-profit Childcare Center
|642
|$233.5 million
|Trust
|281
|$158.8 million
|Self-employed Individual
|679
|$154.5 million
|Independent Contractor
|153
|$41.6 million
|Joint Venture
|75
|$36.4 million
|Tenant in Common
|21
|$5.2 million
|Rollover as Business Start-Up
|4
|$1.2 million
Top sectors and industries
Businesses approved for loans spanned each sector of the economy and a wide range of industries. Construction sector businesses were approved for the most money overall. Across individual industries, full-service restaurants topped the ranking.
|Industry + Sector
|Loans
|Employees
|Amount
|
Full-Service Restaurants
Accommodation and Food Services
|33,608
|1.9 million
|$9.1 billion
|
Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
Health Care and Social Assistance
|20,932
|811,701
|$7.9 billion
|
New Car Dealers
Retail Trade
|12,694
|745,947
|$7 billion
|
Offices of Lawyers
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
|14,310
|431,247
|$5.3 billion
|
Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
Construction
|13,140
|453,844
|$4.9 billion
Loans by location
While population centers such as California, Texas and New York led in total loans and approved dollars, Washington, DC, Massachusetts and North Dakota received the most dollars per person.
|State
|Loans
|Amount
|…Per 100K Residents
