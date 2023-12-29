CNN —

Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation that would have barred transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.

DeWine said signing the bill would “be saying that the state, the government” knows what’s better for youth than their parents.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 68 just before the holiday break.

The legislation would have prohibited gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy, medical or surgical procedures and some mental health services.

This is a developing story and will be updated.