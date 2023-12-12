Audio
Zelensky visits Washington in push for more Ukraine aid

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:09 a.m. ET, December 12, 2023
6 min ago

Fighting in Ukraine remains intense despite little movement along the front lines

From CNN's Maria Kostenko, Amarachi Orie and Radina Gigova

A man inspects damage at an oil depot hit by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on December 7.
A man inspects damage at an oil depot hit by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on December 7. Valery Melnikov/Reuters

Russia launched nearly 100 air attacks across Ukraine in the space of 24 hours, officials in Ukraine said over the weekend. The country's first lady warned Ukraine was in “mortal danger” without Western military aid.

“The enemy launched a total of 28 missiles and 27 airstrikes, firing 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas,” according to a social media post from the Ukrainian General Staff Saturday.

Multiple regions in the east were targeted, including Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, which have seen some of the most intense fighting.

The strikes come a day after Ukrainian authorities said they intercepted cruise missiles for the first time in nearly 80 days, as Western intelligence assessments warned Russia is likely to expand its bombardment of civilian infrastructure during the winter.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s Kherson region alone 62 times, firing more than 300 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the region’s military administration.

At least one civilian was killed and another sustained shrapnel wounds after Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone in the region’s city of Beryslav on Saturday morning, local authorities said Saturday.

Russia has also been pressing hard to capture the eastern city of Avdiivka, where soldiers have described grinding trench warfare.

Read more on Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

11 min ago

What to watch for during Zelensky's 3rd visit to Washington since the war in Ukraine began

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a photo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on November 30.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a photo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on November 30. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

The fate of billions in assistance for Ukraine remains in limbo even as President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to make a crucial pitch to senators and House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday.

Zelensky’s visit to Washington — his third since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 — is unlikely to shift a now cemented dynamic in Washington that Republicans, even those that back additional funding for Ukraine, aren’t willing to do more unless Democrats and the White House concede on major policy changes on the US southern border.

It’s a complicated moment for the White House, which has made the case again and again that Zelensky and his country are at a critical inflection point in their fight for Democracy. And yet, President Joe Biden’s administration may not be able to deliver the resources it has promised if a domestic, decades-long fight over immigration doesn’t rapidly yield a breakthrough soon.

Here are some key things to know:

  • How much money is left: As CNN reported last week, there is just about $2 billion still available in the eyes of the administration the US can send out. There is $4.8 billion left in the presidential drawdown authority, but that funding is used to send existing US stockpiles to Ukraine and the US only has about $1 billion left to replenish those stockpiles. There is then about $1 billion left in intelligence and defense surveillance funds.
  • Zelensky’s crucial meetings on Capitol Hill with Senators: Senators are well aware of the dynamics on the battlefield, Ukraine’s dire needs and the implications of congressional inaction could have on the long-term outlook of Democracy in Europe and around the world. Republicans like Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, GOP Whip John Thune and other leaders like Sen. John Cornyn of Texas talk about it all of the time, but that has done little to impact their view that border security has to be part of any package for additional aid.
  • The speaker and Zelensky: Perhaps the most crucial meeting Tuesday will be the one between Johnson, the newly-minted speaker, and Zelensky. The last time Zelensky came to Washington, Kevin McCarthy was in the speaker position. Johnson has signaled that he is supportive of more aid to Ukraine, but has also made it clear to Senate leaders that the price for putting it on the House floor will be steep. Does a meeting with Zelensky, change the underlying dynamics of the moment? Unlikely. Johnson can’t put a bill on the floor without strong border security and even then he still could lose dozens of GOP votes. 
  • State of border talks: Senate negotiators continued talking over the weekend, but there were no major breakthroughs. It was always incredibly unlikely lawmakers would stay in Washington to pass a supplemental, but if negotiators aren’t even on the cusp of a deal, if they aren’t in the final phase of negotiations, it’s all but guaranteed lawmakers will head home by the end of the week barring any last-minute push by leadership to keep them here to force that progress. The things still on the table at this point are, sources tell CNN, too conservative for Democrats to agree to. 