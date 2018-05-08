Don Blankenship, the ex-con coal baron running for the West Virginia Republican Senate nomination Tuesday night, is poised to have a good night — even if loses.

Oddly enough, Blankenship’s probation after a year in prison for his involvement in the deadliest US mine explosion in four decades ends at 12:01 a.m. ET, according to his top aide, Greg Thomas.

The probation restricted Blankenship’s travel — he couldn’t leave the state under most circumstances — and required regular checks with his probation officer.

But that ends tonight, the same night he could win the Republican nomination.

Blankenship is allowed to vote in the state of West Virginia, he told CNN on Monday, and voted early for himself.