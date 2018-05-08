4 states hold primary electionsVeronica Rocha, CNN
CNN projects: Cordray, DeWine win nominations in Ohio governor primary
Richard Cordray, former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio's governor, and state Attorney General Mike DeWine has won the GOP nomination, CNN projects.
Vice President Pence congratulates brother on win
CNN projected tonight that Vice President Mike Pence's older brother, Greg Pence, won the Republican nomination for his congressional bid in Indiana.
The Vice President later took to Twitter to congratulate his brother on "his big primary win":
Don Blankenship's probation ends at 12:01 a.m. ET
From CNN's Dan Merica
Don Blankenship, the ex-con coal baron running for the West Virginia Republican Senate nomination Tuesday night, is poised to have a good night — even if loses.
Oddly enough, Blankenship’s probation after a year in prison for his involvement in the deadliest US mine explosion in four decades ends at 12:01 a.m. ET, according to his top aide, Greg Thomas.
The probation restricted Blankenship’s travel — he couldn’t leave the state under most circumstances — and required regular checks with his probation officer.
But that ends tonight, the same night he could win the Republican nomination.
Blankenship is allowed to vote in the state of West Virginia, he told CNN on Monday, and voted early for himself.
CNN projects: Businessman Mike Braun wins Indiana GOP Senate primary
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Mike Braun, businessman and former state representative, has won Indiana's Republican primary, CNN projects, and is now set to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in one of the marquee Senate contests of this year's midterm elections.
Braun began the race as a little-known figure outside his hometown of Jasper in rural southwestern Indiana. But he spent more than $5 million of his own money on the race, allowing him to dwarf his opponents, GOP Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, in television advertising.
Sister of miner killed in coal mine explosion: "I will do anything to help" Blankenship
From CNN's Dan Merica
Gwen Thomas, sister of Grover Skeens, a miner killed in the Upper Big Branch coal mine explosion, just arrived at Don Blankenship’s primary night party.
Thomas has backed Blankenship despite the mine disaster, telling reporters for years that she doesn’t blame the coal baron and instead blames the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Thomas has been featured in Blankenship ads and the coal baron, should he win, would almost certainly use her in the general election, where a primary attack against him will be his handling of the Upper Big Branch disaster.
Thomas told CNN that she is ready and willing to do more for Blankenship in the general election, should he win tonight’s primary.
Thomas is unique because almost all the other families involved in the Upper Big Branch explosion oppose Blankenship.
He spent a year in prison for a coal mine explosion, and he wants to be West Virginia's senator
From CNN's Dana Bash and Bridget Nolan
Coal baron Don Blankenship, who spent a year in prison for his involvement in the deadliest US mine explosion in four decades, is running for Senate in West Virginia.
Blankenship was CEO of Massey Energy when the Upper Big Branch Mine exploded in 2010, killing 29 people.
In 2015, he was convicted conspiracy to violate mine health and safety standards — a misdemeanor — and was later sentenced to a year in prison before being released in May of 2017.
What does he say to voters who believe he has blood on his hands from the mining tragedy?
"The thing I would say to 'em is, Upper Big Branch deadly explosion is one of the biggest reasons they should vote for me if they're, have family members or are involved in the coal industry. Unlike any other person that I know of, I stood up against the establishment when they falsely claimed that the explosion was caused by the coal miners," he argued.
Blankenship also insists the mine exploded because of federal regulators.
"These miners have had 400 years of experience and they were forced to change the ventilation by a guy that was hardly old enough to shave, and by God, that has got to stop," he said.
CNN projects: Mike Pence's brother wins GOP nomination in Indiana
From CNN's Sophie Tatum and Eric Bradner
Vice President Mike Pence's older brother, Greg Pence, has won the Republican nomination for his congressional bid in Indiana, CNN projects.
The seat, which was vacated due to Rep. Luke Messer's Senate run, represents parts of rural eastern Indiana, and was previously held by Mike Pence.
Greg Pence had never before run for office. He serves as the finance chairman of Messer's Senate campaign.
The eldest of six Pence siblings and the owner of antique malls in southern Indiana, Greg Pence is also part of his brother's inner circle, CNN previously reported.
Polls close in Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Polls have closed in Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia in primary elections.
In West Virginia, the political world is watching to see if ex-convict and coal baron Don Blankenship defeats Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan Jenkins in the Republican race to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.
There are also GOP Senate primaries in Indiana and Ohio, two other states where President Donald Trump won in 2016 and Democratic incumbents are up for re-election this fall.
House races in Ohio and North Carolina will also get attention on election night.
In Ohio, the primaries for former GOP Rep. Pat Tiberi's 12th District seat will set up a potentially competitive August special election. In North Carolina, Republican Reps. Robert Pittenger and Walter Jones are attempting to fend off primary challenges.
Trump urges West Virginia to vote against Blankenship
From CNN's Dan Merica and Maegan Vazquez
Trump on Monday urged voters in West Virginia to reject controversial Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship in Tuesday's primary, stepping into a contest where establishment Republicans have grown increasingly worried that the ex-con coal baron could win.
Here's what he tweeted:
Blankenship responded to Trump later Monday morning, saying the President "doesn't know me and he doesn't know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary."
In a lengthy statement, Blankenship said "the establishment is misinforming" Trump and vowed that he is capable of beating the state's vulnerable Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, in a general election.
"Tomorrow, West Virginia will send the swamp a message—no one, and I mean no one, will tell us how to vote. As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump and this morning proves it," Blankenship concluded in his statement.