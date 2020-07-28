Live TV
Attorney General William Barr testifies in Congress

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:47 a.m. ET, July 28, 2020
1 min ago

Barr could face questions about the controversial removal of peaceful DC protesters

From CNN's Sarah Westwood

Attorney General William Barr is expected to be questioned today about the Department of Justice's role in the forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square that took place in June ahead of President Trump's photo-op outside St. John's Church.

Barr has repeatedly defended the actions of federal law enforcement officers.

In his interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" in early June, Barr said the protesters were moved because the Park Police wanted a larger security perimeter around the White House — not to aid the White House in staging President Trump's subsequent photo.

The clearing, though, ultimately devolved into a discordant and violent spectacle, with federal law enforcement agents clashing with protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets about 30 minutes before a curfew was set to take effect in the nation's capital. Barr was seen surveying the crowd shortly before law enforcement acted.

Barr, who has sought to distance himself from the official order to clear the protesters, also claimed in June that the protesters at Lafayette Square, which had become the center of attention for the ongoing demonstrations, were violent. There is no evidence of that claim, and CNN personnel on the scene reported the protesters were peaceful.

"They were not peaceful protesters. And that's one of the big lies that the media is  — seems to be perpetuating at this point," Barr claimed. "The Park Police was facing what they considered to be a very rowdy and non-compliant crowd. And there were projectiles being hurled at the police."

Some background: As CNN has previously reported, Barr appeared in Lafayette Square shortly before 6 p.m. ET, about an hour before Trump left the White House. In a scene that was captured on news cameras, Barr stood flanked by a security detail, his chief of staff and the head of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel.

As Barr surveyed the situation around the park, some protesters spotted and recognized him, and shouts went up.

A Justice Department official previously told CNN that Barr had been told that police believed protesters were gathering rocks to throw at law enforcement, and while he was in the park, water bottles were thrown in his direction.

CNN did not witness any water bottles being thrown at the attorney general.

38 min ago

Barr will be grilled in a House hearing today. Here's what to expect.

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Jeremy Herb and Devan Cole

Attorney General William Barr's hearing today is titled "Oversight of the Department of Justice," and it is expected to serve as a moment for the Democratic-led committee to press the Trump official on a number of episodes that have raised concerns in the House about the agency's independence and use of force.

Tuesday's appearance on Capitol Hill will be Barr's first before the House Judiciary Committee, where the panel's Democrats have accused Barr of a litany of offenses and raised the specter of impeachment.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have long been angling for Barr to appear before them after a no-show last year and previous dates this year were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic

Here are some key topics that could arise during the hearing:

  • The firing of Geoffrey BermanThe powerful prosecutor, who led the Manhattan US attorney's office that has pursued Trump and his allies, told a congressional panel earlier this month that Barr had pressured him to resign and had warned he could be harming his future job prospects if he did not do so.
  • The DOJ's role in the forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square: Barr, who was present for Trump's photo-op at the nearby St. John's Episcopal Church, has defended the actions of law enforcement officers in clearing the protesters, claiming the Park Police simply wanted a larger security perimeter around the White House.
  • The deployment of federal forces in cities such as Portland: Ahead of the July Fourth weekend, the Trump administration dispatched teams of federal agents to the city. Trump has said the effort was to protect federal property but protesters say the action itself has fueled the public's outrage. In a letter last week addressed to Barr and Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, more than a dozen mayors called the administration's intention to deploy federal forces against protesters an "abuse of power."
  • The Flynn and Roger Stone cases: The attorney general has come under fire for dropping the criminal prosecution of Trump's former national security adviser, after Flynn admitted his guilt under oath, and for overriding career prosecutors' recommendations for a harsh sentence for Stone, a longtime political adviser and friend of Trump. One of the prosecutors in the Stone case testified before the Judiciary Committee last month, accusing Barr and DOJ leaders of pressuring the acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia to recommend a lighter sentence for Stone because of Stone's relationship with the President. Trump commuted Stone's prison sentence earlier this month.