Trump's attorney general pick faces Senate hearing
Barr will inherit oversight of the Mueller probe if confirmed
Attorney General nominee William Barr hasn't shied away from weighing in on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Here's what Barr has said about Mueller's investigation:
- He expressed confidence in Mueller early on and suggested the investigation wouldn't devolve into a "witch hunt."
- Barr also publicly criticized political donations made by several members of his team.
Barr served as Mueller's boss when he was attorney general in the early 1990s and Mueller led the criminal division at the Justice Department.
Remember: If confirmed, Barr will inherit oversight of the probe.
William Barr will face senators at today's confirmation hearing
William Barr, President Trump's attorney general nominee, is scheduled to testify Tuesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Barr previously worked at the CIA in the 1970s and served in several leadership roles at the Justice Department serving under President George H.W. Bush.
He ultimately served as attorney general from 1991 through 1993. He subsequently served in several executive and leadership positions at corporations, including Verizon Communications. Barr also served as a board member on CNN's parent company, Time Warner, Inc., (now Warner Media) from 2009 until 2018.
What to watch today: Barr has come under fire for his past commentary on special counsel Robert Mueller's probe and Trump's firing of James Comey as FBI director. Last year, Barr authored a memo to senior Justice Department officials arguing that Trump's interactions with Comey would not constitute obstruction of justice and called Mueller's obstruction probe "fatally misconceived."
Barr's June 2018 memo came several months before Trump announced him to be his permanent choice to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.