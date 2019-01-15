Attorney General nominee William Barr hasn't shied away from weighing in on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Here's what Barr has said about Mueller's investigation:

He expressed confidence in Mueller early on and suggested the investigation wouldn't devolve into a "witch hunt."

Barr also publicly criticized political donations made by several members of his team.

Barr served as Mueller's boss when he was attorney general in the early 1990s and Mueller led the criminal division at the Justice Department.

Remember: If confirmed, Barr will inherit oversight of the probe.