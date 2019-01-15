Trump's attorney general pick faces Senate hearingBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Barr's hearing is officially underway
The new Judiciary Chairman, Sen. Lindsay Graham, has gaveled in the William Barr confirmation hearing.
The hearing formally began at 9:32 a.m. ET.
When Barr entered the room and walked to his seat at the table, he fist-bumped a young child in the front row.
Retired Sen. Orrin Hatch will introduce Barr
From CNN's David Shortell
Former Sen. Orrin Hatch will introduce Attorney General nominee William Barr at his confirmation hearing.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will also hear from a panel of speakers.
They are...
- Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey
- NAACP and Urban League leaders
- Professor Neil Kinkopf, who wrote in 2005 about Barr's 1989 Office of Legal Counsel memo on the ability of the executive branch to rebuff congressional oversight to the torture memos
5 things that could come up in today's hearing
From CNN's David Shortell
William Barr, President Trump's choice to take over the Justice Department, will be confronted by senators at his conformation hearing today.
Here are five key topics that could come up:
- Presidential power: Barr served at the George H.W. Bush administration's assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel. He was selected for the role, he has said, because of his views on strong executive authority, and in his 1989 confirmation hearing for the office, he made clear that he believed the Justice Department owed loyalty to the administration.
- Iran-Contra pardons: Barr supported the pardons that capped the Iran-Contra scandal — and Democrats see parallels with potential moves by Trump in the waning days of the Mueller probe.
- Immigration: As attorney general in a time when the Justice Department had jurisdiction over most elements of immigration enforcement, Barr discussed the value of a fence along parts of the US-Mexico border to block illegal immigration, and increased the number of Border Patrol agents. In a 1992 PBS interview, however, Barr called an extended border barrier "overkill."
- Abortion: On abortion, Barr has stated his personal opposition, and in a 1992 interview on CNN he predicted that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. "I think that Roe v. Wade will ultimately be overturned," Barr said.
- Torture: Democrats will also likely test Barr's views on torture, following comments he made at a civil liberties and national security panel as a private citizen in 2005. "Under the laws of war, absent a treaty, there is nothing wrong with coercive interrogation, applying pain, discomfort and other things to make people talk, so long as it doesn't cross the line and involve the gratuitous barbarity involved in torture," Barr said.
Barr will inherit oversight of the Mueller probe if confirmed
Attorney General nominee William Barr hasn't shied away from weighing in on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Here's what Barr has said about Mueller's investigation:
- He expressed confidence in Mueller early on and suggested the investigation wouldn't devolve into a "witch hunt."
- Barr also publicly criticized political donations made by several members of his team.
Barr served as Mueller's boss when he was attorney general in the early 1990s and Mueller led the criminal division at the Justice Department.
Remember: If confirmed, Barr will inherit oversight of the probe.
William Barr will face senators at today's confirmation hearing
William Barr, President Trump's attorney general nominee, is scheduled to testify Tuesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Barr previously worked at the CIA in the 1970s and served in several leadership roles at the Justice Department serving under President George H.W. Bush.
He ultimately served as attorney general from 1991 through 1993. He subsequently served in several executive and leadership positions at corporations, including Verizon Communications. Barr also served as a board member on CNN's parent company, Time Warner, Inc., (now Warner Media) from 2009 until 2018.
What to watch today: Barr has come under fire for his past commentary on special counsel Robert Mueller's probe and Trump's firing of James Comey as FBI director. Last year, Barr authored a memo to senior Justice Department officials arguing that Trump's interactions with Comey would not constitute obstruction of justice and called Mueller's obstruction probe "fatally misconceived."
Barr's June 2018 memo came several months before Trump announced him to be his permanent choice to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.