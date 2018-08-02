FBI Director Chris Wray was asked how the agency is progressing in identifying interference threats on social media ahead of the 2018 midterm elections compared to what they were doing ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Wray declined to talk about specific investigations but said it highlights the need for a public, private partnership to combat interference.

He added that the FBI is "spending so much of our effort to engage with social media companies" because they play an important role in monitoring and policing their platforms.

He said the FBI is sharing intelligence with those social media platforms "in a way that wasn’t happening before" and "they are sharing information back with us."