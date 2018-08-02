White House press briefingBy Brian Ries and Meg Wagner, CNN
The FBI is working with social media companies, director says
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
FBI Director Chris Wray was asked how the agency is progressing in identifying interference threats on social media ahead of the 2018 midterm elections compared to what they were doing ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Wray declined to talk about specific investigations but said it highlights the need for a public, private partnership to combat interference.
He added that the FBI is "spending so much of our effort to engage with social media companies" because they play an important role in monitoring and policing their platforms.
He said the FBI is sharing intelligence with those social media platforms "in a way that wasn’t happening before" and "they are sharing information back with us."
Director Wray responds to White House criticism of the FBI
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
FBI Director Christopher Wray rebuked the White House that his agency contained corrupt elements.
He was asked about Trump's comments about the special counsel investigation, and his criticism of the FBI as it continues its probe into Russian meddling. Included in the question were press secretary Sarah Sanders' comments on Wednesday claiming there is a lot of corruption in the FBI.
Sanders was looking on as the question was asked.
Coats says 2018 meddling isn't as robust as 2016 interference
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was just asked how threats to the upcoming midterm elections this November compare to the 2016 election interference.
Here's how he responded:
He continued: "We know that through decades, Russia has tried to use its propaganda and methods to sow discord in America. However, they stepped up their game big time in 2016. We have not seen that kind of robust effort from them so far."
Bolton says Trump "cares deeply" about securing America's elections
National security adviser John Bolton just said President Trump "cares deeply" about preventing Russian meddling and interference in US elections. The remark came in response to a reporter's question asking why Trump didn't use his press conference in Helsinki to highlight the activities they were talking about today.
The reporter asked:
At the [Helsinki ]press conference, the president didn't highlight any of the malign activities that you have and that his advisers have. So should Americans believe that he is listening to your advice or that he's going his own way when he's having meetings like he did with the president of Russia?
Bolton responded:
I think the president has made it abundantly clear to everybody who has responsibility in this area that he cares deeply about it and that he expects them to do their jobs to their fullest ability and that he supports them fully.
Coats on Russian meddling: "We acknowledge the threat. It is real. It is continuing."
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats made it clear why he and others in the national security corner of Trump's administration came to the briefing.
"Our focus here today is simply to tell the American people we acknowledge the threat. It is real. It is continuing. And we're doing everything we can to have a legitimate election that the American people can have trust in," Coats said.
He added it goes beyond the elections.
"It goes to Russia's intent to undermine our democratic values, drive a wedge between our allies, and do a number of other nefarious things. We are looking at that also, but today we are here to talk about the elections coming up and what," he stated.
Homeland security chief: "Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs"
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen said attacks on US elections are an attack on American democracy.
"Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and it has become clear that they are the target of our adversaries who seek, as the DNI just said, to sow discord and undermine our way of life," Nielsen said, referencing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.
Coats: Russian interference in US political system ongoing
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Thursday that Russia is continuing to pursue its efforts to interfere in the US political system and said President Donald Trump has "specifically directed" the US intelligence community to make countering election interference a top priority.
"We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," Coats said Thursday from the White House briefing room.
Coats also said that while Russia is continuing to interfere in the US, other countries also have "an interest in trying to influence our domestic political environment."
"We know that there are others who have the capability," Coats said. "We will continue to monitor and warn of any such efforts.
Coats comments came during an unannounced briefing on election security that involved several of the top US national security and law enforcement officials.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, FBI Director Dan Coats, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone and National Security Adviser John Bolton also joined White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in the briefing room on Thursday.
Coats also said: "The intelligence community continues to be concerned about the threats of upcoming us elections, both the midterms and the presidential elections of 2020."
John Bolton, at today's briefing, reads letter to Senate Democrats on election interference
National Security Adviser John Bolton said he has sent a letter to Senate Democrats stating, “President Trump has not and will not tolerate interference in America’s system of representative government. He has directed a vast, government-wide effort to protect electoral procedures and processes while investigating, prosecuting, and holding accountable those who illegally attempt to interfere.”
Read a portion of the letter:
These intelligence and national security officials are at the briefing today
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders started today's press briefing by talking about cybersecurity in upcoming US elections.
She brought several national security and intelligence officials to speak to the media on the topic. They are...
- Director of national intelligence Dan Coats
- FBI Director Christopher Wray
- Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen
- Director of the National Security Agency Gen. Paul Nakasone
- Trump national security adviser John Bolton