Coats: Russian interference in US political system ongoing
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Thursday that Russia is continuing to pursue its efforts to interfere in the US political system and said President Donald Trump has "specifically directed" the US intelligence community to make countering election interference a top priority.
"We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," Coats said Thursday from the White House briefing room.
Coats also said that while Russia is continuing to interfere in the US, other countries also have "an interest in trying to influence our domestic political environment."
"We know that there are others who have the capability," Coats said. "We will continue to monitor and warn of any such efforts.
Coats comments came during an unannounced briefing on election security that involved several of the top US national security and law enforcement officials.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, FBI Director Dan Coats, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone and National Security Adviser John Bolton also joined White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in the briefing room on Thursday.
Coats also said: "The intelligence community continues to be concerned about the threats of upcoming us elections, both the midterms and the presidential elections of 2020."
John Bolton, at today's briefing, reads letter to Senate Democrats on election interference
National Security Adviser John Bolton said he has sent a letter to Senate Democrats stating, “President Trump has not and will not tolerate interference in America’s system of representative government. He has directed a vast, government-wide effort to protect electoral procedures and processes while investigating, prosecuting, and holding accountable those who illegally attempt to interfere.”
Read a portion of the letter:
These intelligence and national security officials are at the briefing today
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders started today's press briefing by talking about cybersecurity in upcoming US elections.
She brought several national security and intelligence officials to speak to the media on the topic. They are...
- Director of national intelligence Dan Coats
- FBI Director Christopher Wray
- Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen
- Director of the National Security Agency Gen. Paul Nakasone
- Trump national security adviser John Bolton
NOW: Sarah Sanders holds a briefing
