Our live coverage has ended. Here are the key takeaways from Friday's briefing:

North Korea: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump won't meet with Kim Jong Un without first seeing "concrete steps" on denuclearization.

Stormy Daniels: Sanders refused to answer a question about the porn star suing Trump: "I've addressed this extensively. I don't have anything else to add."

H.R. McMaster: Sanders said she "can't predict the future" of Trump's national security adviser — but said she's "not aware" that he'll leave the administration any time soon. (One official told CNN he could leave by the end of the month.)