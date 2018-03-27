White House press briefing

White House press briefingBy Brian Ries, CNN
White House won't confirm or deny Kim Jong Un travel to China
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at the briefing that President Trump is “being kept up to speed on a number of fronts” regarding North Korea ahead of his upcoming meeting.
Asked about Kim Jong Un’s potential trip to China, Sanders said she is “not in a position to confirm or deny those reports from the podium.”
White House: President Trump isn't going to counter punch on everything
From CNN's Dan Merica
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dodges a series of questions about the $130,000 payoff his lawyer made to Stormy Daniels and argued that President Donald Trump can’t punch back at every story out there.
Sanders and other White House aides and Trump friends have routinely described the President as a counter puncher, a view belied by his lack of comment on Stormy Daniels.
“The president, I didn’t say he punches back on every single topic, if he did he would probably be addressing a lot of the stories that most of you write every single minute of every single day,” Sanders said. “He also has a country to run. And he is doing a great job with that. … Sometimes he chooses to specifically engage and punch back and sometimes he doesn’t.”
When asked about the payoff to Daniels, Sanders punted.
“That is a question you would have to ask the president’s attorney. I certainly cannot speak for him. I can only speak on behalf of the White House,” Sanders said.
Sanders reiterated that Trump has denied the allegations leveled by Daniels.
“The president has denied the allegations,” Sanders said. “Anything beyond that I would refer you to the outside counsel and his attorney.”
White House defends Census decision to reinstate the question of citizenship
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended the Commerce Department’s decision to reinstate the question of citizenship in the 2020 census, saying the question “has been included in every census since 1965 with the exception of 2010 when it was removed.”
The question, Sanders told reporters at Monday’s briefing, provides data that is “necessary for the Department of Justice to protect voters, specifically to help us better comply with the voting rights act, which is something that’s important and a part of this process.”
Pressed on whether this would disproportionately impact blue states, Sanders said, “I think that it is going to determine the individuals in our country and provide information that allows us to provide with our own laws, our own procedures.”
Asked whether it would affect resource allocation to immigrant communities, Sanders said no, referring additional questions to the Department of Commerce.
President Trump "incredibly engaged" despite staying quiet on Twitter
From CNN's Dan Merica
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump, even while he has been quiet on Twitter, has been “incredibly engaged” in recent days.
Trump has so far stayed silent on his administration’s new actions against Russia and Stormy Daniels.
“The president has still been incredibly engaged,” Sanders said.
“He gives us messages to come out and deliver on his behalf on a regular basis. But he has also put out a number of tweets over the last week and you can expect he will continue to do that," she said.
"No plans" for Rob Porter to come back to the White House, Sanders says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Asked about reports that the President has spoken with former aide Rob Porter, press secretary Sarah Sanders said there are “no plans” for Porter to come back to the White House, adding that the two have spoken “one time” that she is aware of.
She said, “There are no plans for him to come back, they have spoken one time. I’m not aware of any other conversations beyond that one time since his departure – that I’m aware of.”
White House: “We’re certainly applying pressure on Russia"
From CNN's From Allie Malloy
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, facing a number of questions on Russia, repeated that the administration is “certainly applying pressure on Russia” and will continue to work with allies in response to Russia’s aggressions.
On the US relationship with Russia Sanders said, “an improved relationship will only be possible if Russia changes its behavior.”
Sanders touted the administration and its allies decisions to expel Russian diplomats/intelligence officers and said she expects to see a “number of other countries follow our lead” on pressuring Russia.
“We’re certainly applying pressure on Russia,” Sanders said.
Sarah Sanders won't comment on the Stormy Daniels accusations
White House press secretary refused to comment on the Stormy Daniels accusations, stating only that the president denies them and referring reporters' follow-up questions to his outside counsel.
As reporters kept pressing, a frustrated Sanders said, "There's nothing else to add. Because you continue to ask the same question over and over and over again doesn't mean we need to keep coming up with new things to say. We've addressed it and addressed it significantly and there's nothing new to add. I'm going to keep moving."
White House responds to reports Trump is having trouble recruiting a lawyer
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders referred a reporter's question if Trump was having trouble recruiting a lawyer to... his lawyer, Jay Sekulow.
And we're live
Sarah Sanders opened today's press briefing by talking about President Trump's "commitment to tackling the opioid crisis," referencing the appropriations bill that includes includes $400 million in funding for treatment and enforcement."