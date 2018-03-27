White House press briefing

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dodges a series of questions about the $130,000 payoff his lawyer made to Stormy Daniels and argued that President Donald Trump can’t punch back at every story out there.

Sanders and other White House aides and Trump friends have routinely described the President as a counter puncher, a view belied by his lack of comment on Stormy Daniels.

“The president, I didn’t say he punches back on every single topic, if he did he would probably be addressing a lot of the stories that most of you write every single minute of every single day,” Sanders said. “He also has a country to run. And he is doing a great job with that. … Sometimes he chooses to specifically engage and punch back and sometimes he doesn’t.”

When asked about the payoff to Daniels, Sanders punted.

“That is a question you would have to ask the president’s attorney. I certainly cannot speak for him. I can only speak on behalf of the White House,” Sanders said.

Sanders reiterated that Trump has denied the allegations leveled by Daniels.

“The president has denied the allegations,” Sanders said. “Anything beyond that I would refer you to the outside counsel and his attorney.”