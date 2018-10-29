Live Updates
Follow the White House press briefingBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
less than 1 min ago2:04 p.m. ET, October 29, 2018
7 questions that could come up at today's briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold the first briefing since a deadly synagogue shooting and the arrest of a suspect in a wave of mail bombs.
Here are some of the questions that could come up:
- Leaders of Tree of Life Synagogue, where 11 people were killed in a Saturday shooting, are split on welcoming President Trump to Pittsburgh. Does the President plan to visit?
- In the wake of the shooting, Trump said the synagogue should have had armed guards. Is Trump is considering any specific policy changes after this mass shooting?
- A string of suspicious packages and mail bombs last week targeted people who have been highly critical of Trump — and those who have been on the receiving end of Trump's attacks. Does the President plan to change his rhetoric?
- A migrant caravan is pressing toward the US-Mexico border, and the President has been vocal about the need to stop it. Does the President have any plans to step up security?
- Speaking of the caravan, the President has said multiple times that "Middle Easterners" are among the migrants, although he's given no proof. Why does the President keep repeating that claim?
- An Indonesian plane crashed this morning with 189 people on board. Does the President have a statement on the disaster?
- The midterms are just about a week away. Is the President still predicting a red wave?
There will be a White House press briefing at 2 p.m. ET
We're expecting questions about Saturday's synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, last week's series of mail bombs, the midterm elections and the migrant caravan to come up.