Follow the White House press briefingBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Sarah Sanders: "I'm not going to walk through hypotheticals" on Scott Pruitt
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she would not discuss "hypotheticals" when she was asked about the future of embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt.
Pruitt has faced a number of controversies this week: the White House said it is "looking into" his housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist. Meanwhile, a senator has said that Pruitt's 24-hour security in Washington allegedly extends to at least some of his personal trips.
A reporter asked Sanders what would happen if "everything that has been reported about Pruitt ends up being true."
"I'm not going to walk through hypotheticals until we have time to go through a full review. He has done a good job of carrying out the goals of the EPA," Sanders said.
Watch more:
Does Trump think he can win a trade war? "If he is in charge of those negotiations, absolutely."
President Trump ratcheted up the trade war rhetoric with China last night, saying he was considering a new $100 billion tariff plan.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked if Trump is willing to fight a trade war.
"We don't want it to come to that," Sanders said.
Then, a reporter asked a follow up question: Does the President think that trade wars are easy to win? Is that still his view?
Watch the moment:
Today is HR McMaster's last day at the White House
Today is former national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster's last day at the White House, press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
McMaster resigned last month and will be replaced by former US ambassador and Fox News analyst John Bolton.
She continued: "His decades-long career and service to his nation is an inspiration to us all and we know he will do well wherever he lands next. The President wishes him well. He will miss working with him but they will continue to be great friends and will no doubt be seeing a lot of each other in the years ahead."
6 questions that could come up at today's briefing
Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has faced a lot of controversy this week. Does the President still have confidence in him?
Speaking of Pruitt: Is Trump considering replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Pruitt?
Trump said yesterday that he's considering tariffs on $100 billion more in Chinese exports. Is the White House worried about a possible trade war?
The Trump administration imposed sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin today. What's the White House's goal with these new sanctions?
Trump skipped the White House Correspondents' Dinner last year. Why is the President skipping the dinner again this year?
Trump, at a roundtable in West Virginia yesterday, said the military will build "some" of the southern border wall. Who exactly is building the wall?
Have a question about Trump's tariff plan? Ask us.
President Trump ratcheted up the trade war rhetoric with China on Thursday evening, saying he was considering another wave of steep tariffs on the country's exports to the United States. The Chinese government responded by reiterating that it doesn't want "to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid of fighting it."
Do you have a question about what all that means? Are you wondering how the tariffs could affect the US — and you?
Ask it here, and it could be answered in an upcoming CNNMoney story.
John Kelly wants Scott Pruitt out
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Pamela Brown
Trump's chief of staff John Kelly has not matched the President's confidence in Pruitt, according to a source familiar with his thinking.
Kelly has advocated for firing him before the headlines get worse. A source familiar with how things have unfolded said Kelly called Pruitt Tuesday morning to ask if there were other issues that could become public that he needed to know about.
These feelings were further exacerbated after Pruitt did interviews with Fox News and Washington Examiner, which a senior administration official said only made matters worse.
White House says Trump's new tariff plan is because of China's "unfair trade practices"
The White House just released a statement explaining President Trump's new China tariff plan. Last night, the President ratcheted up the trade war rhetoric with China last night, saying he was considering a new $100 billion tariff plan.
"President Trump’s trade actions are a response to years of unfair trade practices by China that have gone unaddressed," the White House said in a statement.
The statement continued:
Year after year, China continues to distort global markets and harm U.S. businesses and consumers with unfair trade practices. For example, China’s unfair industrial policies, like their “Made in China 2025” policy initiative, clearly state China’s goal of taking away domestic and international market share from foreigners. Members of all political parties, the U.S. business community, and workers around the world are concerned about China’s behavior. President Trump has made it clear that the United States can no longer tolerate such behavior and he is following through on his pledge to take action to ensure that China finally plays by the rules. While previous Administrations let China’s actions go unanswered, President Trump is standing up for American workers to ensure that American businesses are treated fairly and lawfully. The President is for free trade, but it must also be fair trade. Addressing unfair trade practices and ensuring that global trade is free, fair, and reciprocal will have a significant positive long-term impact on the U.S. economy.
Trump: "We've already lost the trade war."
President Trump spoke to Sid and Bernie on WABC radio this morning, a day after he announced he's considering another wave of steep tariffs on China exports to the United States.
The Chinese government responded by reiterating that it doesn't want "to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid of fighting it."
This morning, Trump said there is not trade war.