White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she would not discuss "hypotheticals" when she was asked about the future of embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt has faced a number of controversies this week: the White House said it is "looking into" his housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist. Meanwhile, a senator has said that Pruitt's 24-hour security in Washington allegedly extends to at least some of his personal trips.

A reporter asked Sanders what would happen if "everything that has been reported about Pruitt ends up being true."

"I'm not going to walk through hypotheticals until we have time to go through a full review. He has done a good job of carrying out the goals of the EPA," Sanders said.

