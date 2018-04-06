The Trump administration unleashed new sanctions today against seven Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin along with 12 companies they own or control.

This afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if the new sanctions would affect Trump's possible meeting with Putin.

She said it shouldn't. Instead, the White House is hoping Putin would "respond positively" and "change their behavior."

"As the President has said, he wants to have a good relationship with Russia but that's going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians," Sanders said. "However at the same time, the President is going to continue to be tough until we see that change take place. And we're going to continue working forward and (doing) what we can to have that meeting and have a meeting with Vladimir Putin at some point."