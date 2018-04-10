President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen: The FBI on Monday raided the office of President Trump's longtime personal lawyer. Trump called the raid a "TOTAL WITCH HUNT" and added that "attorney-client privilege is dead." This will likely be a major focus for reporters at today's briefing.

Stormy Daniels: When the feds raided Cohen's office yesterday, they were looking for records related to several topics, including payments to the porn actress and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model.

Syria: President Trump said he would make a decision soon about retaliation in Syria. US allies have rallied behind his warning that Syria would pay a "big price" if it is found to have carried out a chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma.

Peru: President Trump was scheduled to go there this week for a summit, but he abruptly canceled it. The White House said he was staying in town to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world."

Mueller: The FBI raided Cohen's office after a referral from the special counsel. Now some are worried that the President could make a move to fire Robert Mueller. When asked about firing Mueller yesterday, the President said, "we'll see what happens."

Tom Bossert: The White House homeland security adviser was pushed out of his position by the new national security adviser John Bolton, sources told CNN. Sources said while Bolton did not have a personal problem with Bossert, he wanted to put his own team in place.