White House press briefingBy Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump canceled trip because he wanted to monitor Syria from "within the United States"
CNN's Liz Landers
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the President wanted to stay in the United States while he is monitoring what is happening in Syria. A reporter pressed her on why he could launch an attack on Syria last year from Mar-a-Lago but why he was unable to travel to Peru and Colombia this weekend.
Sanders pointed out that Mar-a-Lago "happens to be within the United States" and that he wanted to stay in the country while he is monitoring the attacks on Syria.
"The President and his national security team thought it was best that he stay in the United States," while global developments unfold, she said.
Sanders can't say if Cohen is still Trump's attorney
CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump said as recently as Thursday that Michael Cohen "is my attorney," but White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday could not say whether that's still the case after yesterday's FBI raid.
Sanders referred reporters to Michael Cohen when asked whether Cohen is still Trump's personal attorney.
"I'm not sure," she said.
White House: President Trump "certainly believes he has the power" to fire Mueller
CNN's Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders President Trump "believes he has the power to" fire special counsel Robert Mueller.
"He certainly I believes he has the power to do so," Sanders said when asked whether Trump believes he has that power.
She did not suggest Trump would be moving to fire Mueller.
Asked about Trump's comments that the raid on Michael Cohen's office and hotel room is "an attack on our country," Sanders said she has nothing to add.
Trump thinks Mueller probe "has gone too far"
Press secretary Sarah Sanders says the President thinks special counsel Robert Mueller "has gone too far" with the raid of his lawyer's office.
The FBI raided Michael Cohen's office on Monday after a referral from Mueller.
"I think that the President has been clear that he thinks this has gone too far and beyond that I don’t have anything to add," Sanders said. "I think the President has been clear what his position is."
Things that could come up at today's briefing
Michael Cohen: The FBI on Monday raided the office of President Trump's longtime personal lawyer. Trump called the raid a "TOTAL WITCH HUNT" and added that "attorney-client privilege is dead." This will likely be a major focus for reporters at today's briefing.
Stormy Daniels: When the feds raided Cohen's office yesterday, they were looking for records related to several topics, including payments to the porn actress and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model.
Syria: President Trump said he would make a decision soon about retaliation in Syria. US allies have rallied behind his warning that Syria would pay a "big price" if it is found to have carried out a chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma.
Peru: President Trump was scheduled to go there this week for a summit, but he abruptly canceled it. The White House said he was staying in town to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world."
Mueller: The FBI raided Cohen's office after a referral from the special counsel. Now some are worried that the President could make a move to fire Robert Mueller. When asked about firing Mueller yesterday, the President said, "we'll see what happens."
Tom Bossert: The White House homeland security adviser was pushed out of his position by the new national security adviser John Bolton, sources told CNN. Sources said while Bolton did not have a personal problem with Bossert, he wanted to put his own team in place.