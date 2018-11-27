The White House says there are no conversations about a presidential pardon for Paul Manafort after prosecutors claimed he lied to the FBI.

Sarah Sanders said President Trump continues to insist there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

And she said the fact Trump hasn't ordered Robert Mueller's firing is an indication he has no plans to short circuit the Russia investigation.

"He could have taken action at any point and he hasn't. So we'll let that speak for itself. He has no intent to do anything," she said.

Sanders told CNN's Jim Acosta the White House remains cooperative with the investigation, as it has been for more than a year.

"We can only speak to what our role is in in that process. Not only has the President but the entire administration has been fully cooperative with the special counsel's office, providing hours and hours of sit downs as well as over 4 million pages in documents," she said.

"We continue to be cooperative, but we also know that there was no collusion and we're ready for this to wrap up."

She added later the President's tweets on Tuesday about the final Mueller report were not indicative of increasing concern. "I don't think the President has any concern about the report," she said. "The President has voiced his unhappiness from the beginning."

Watch more: