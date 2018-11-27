White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a 1 p.m. ET briefing today. This marks the first briefing since Oct. 29.

Here are a few things that have happened since Sanders' last briefing...

President Trump visited Pittsburgh following the deadly shooting at a synagogue days earlier.

He also visited parts of California ravaged by wildfires.

The President stumped relentlessly in the days leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, holding as many as campaign rallies a day.

The Democrats took the House while the Republican kept control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

Trump fired Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

