Updated less than 1 min ago12:59 p.m. ET, November 27, 2018
6 questions that could come up at today's press briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporters' questions at a 1 p.m. ET briefing today.
Here are a few questions that may come up:
- The Mississippi election: President Trump rallied in Mississippi Monday for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of today's runoff election. Is the President confident Hyde-Smith will win?
- Paul Manafort: Prosecutors say that Trump's former campaign chairman "breached" his plea agreement with the Justice Department by lying to the FBI. Does the White House have a comment?
- G20: Will trade between the US and China "come to a head" at the G20 summit, as the White House's top economic adviser predicted? (The summit opens in Argentina on Friday.)
- Russia: Speaking of G20, will Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines? What will they discuss?
- Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey's foreign minister has accused Trump of turning a blind eye in the murder of the Saudi journalist, as Trump continued to defend Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Does Trump believe the CIA's assessment that bin Salman personally ordered Khashoggi's killing?
- Trump's approval rating: According to a new poll, six-in-10 Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing as President. Is the President concerned with those numbers?
The White House will have its first press briefing in nearly a month
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a 1 p.m. ET briefing today. This marks the first briefing since Oct. 29.
Here are a few things that have happened since Sanders' last briefing...
- President Trump visited Pittsburgh following the deadly shooting at a synagogue days earlier.
- He also visited parts of California ravaged by wildfires.
- The President stumped relentlessly in the days leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, holding as many as campaign rallies a day.
- The Democrats took the House while the Republican kept control of the Senate in the midterm elections.
- Trump fired Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
