Follow the White House press briefing

Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Sanders: Trump was merely "stating the facts" in comments seen as mocking Ford's testimony
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked about President Trump's comments last night about Christine Blasey Ford, which several key Republicans have criticized this morning.
A reporter asked a follow up: Is the President concerned that he may have put those votes this danger by doing what he did last night?
"I don't think so," Sanders said. "The President is very confident in his nominee as he stated time and time again. And we expect the senate to vote and we hope they do that soon."
What Trump said: Speaking at a campaign rally Tuesday night, Trump cast doubt on Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by mocking her for not knowing the answers to questions such as how she had gotten to the high school party where she says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, an allegation he has repeatedly denied.
“'I had one beer.' Well do you think it was… 'Nope. It was one beer,'" Trump said at the rally. "Oh good. How did you get home? 'I don’t remember.' How did you get there? 'I don’t remember.' Where is the place? 'I don’t remember.' How many years ago was it? 'I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.'"
Trump's 2nd quarter salary goes to the Small Business Administration
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House says President Trump has chosen to donate his 2018 second quarter salary to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Administrator Linda McMahon accepted the check on behalf of the SBA.
The money, McMahon said, will be used for an intensive training program for veterans. It will build on an existing SBA program that helps emerging leaders become entrepreneurs.
This program, she said, will help veterans transition from military life into the private sector as entrepreneurs.
NOW: White House briefing starts with Linda McMahon, Bolton remarks
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders opened today's briefing and handed it over to two Trump Administration officials -- Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration and John Bolton, National Security Advisor.
6 questions that could come up at the briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will soon take reporters' questions. It'll be the first White House press briefing she has held since Sept. 10.
Here are some question that could come up:
- Several Republican senators are pushing back on President Trump's comments last night about Christine Blasey Ford. Does the President think his comments will hurtSupreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh?
- The FBI is still investigating the allegations against Kavanaugh. What happens if the FBI is not done by the Senate's Friday deadline?
- A new report from The New York Times shows that Trump helped "his parents dodge taxes" in the 1990s, including "instances of outright fraud" that allowed him to amass a fortune from them. Does the President have any comment on this alleged fraud?
- And on the topic of Trump's taxes — Will the President ever release his tax returns?
- Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico seemed to come together just hours before the deadline. What went on behind the scenes of the deal?
- Over the weekend, Kanye West went on a rant about Trump while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. Does Trump have plans to invite the rapper to the White House?
White House press briefing set for 1 p.m. ET
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Allie Malloy
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a press briefing this afternoon.
Today's press briefing comes hours after President Trump, at a rally Tuesday night, mocked Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
It has been weeks since Sanders has held a press briefing.
- She held only one briefing the entire month of September. Her Sept. 10 briefing lasted 44 minutes, but Council of Economic Advisers chief Kevin Hassett spoke at the top.
- In August, Sanders held five press briefings.
- She conducted three briefings in July.