Follow the White House press briefing

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked about President Trump's comments last night about Christine Blasey Ford, which several key Republicans have criticized this morning.

"The president was stating the facts," Sanders said.

A reporter asked a follow up: Is the President concerned that he may have put those votes this danger by doing what he did last night?

"I don't think so," Sanders said. "The President is very confident in his nominee as he stated time and time again. And we expect the senate to vote and we hope they do that soon."

What Trump said: Speaking at a campaign rally Tuesday night, Trump cast doubt on Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by mocking her for not knowing the answers to questions such as how she had gotten to the high school party where she says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, an allegation he has repeatedly denied.

“'I had one beer.' Well do you think it was… 'Nope. It was one beer,'" Trump said at the rally. "Oh good. How did you get home? 'I don’t remember.' How did you get there? 'I don’t remember.' Where is the place? 'I don’t remember.' How many years ago was it? 'I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.'"