Follow the White House press briefing

Sarah Sanders was asked again about the President’s remarks on Christine Blasey Ford last night in Mississippi. She called her testimony “compelling,” but said decisions must be made based on fact.

“Certainly the testimony by Dr. Ford was compelling, but you can’t make this decision based on emotion, it has to be based on fact. They have to determine what the facts are of this case, that’s one of the reasons they asked and begged for the FBI and delayed a hearing vote so they could get more facts on this case,” she said.

She continued, “We expect the FBI to turn those facts over to the senate and they can make a determination based on that. That’s all we’re asking for.”

Pressed again, Sanders repeated that the President was only “stating facts” during his attack last night.

“It wasn’t anything other than the president stating facts, in fact, facts that were laid out in the prosecutor’s memo that she put forward to the senate. Each of the things he called out were laid out in that memo,” she said.